Pa. company refuses to make Charlottesville LGBTQ Pride T-shirts

Charlottesville, Va.’s LGBTQ Pride party is just a few weeks away, but they’ve hit a bump in the road after a Pennsylvania hat printing company declined to print merchandise with its “political or controversial” message.

In a statement published on Cville Pride’s website, the group said their usual work acquiring merchandise to sell at their event — T-shirts and hats — was interrupted when the local company they work with was denied part of their order from Red Star Merchandise’s supplier, Hanover, Pa.-based Legacy Athletics.

In an email sent to Red Star and posted online by Cville Pride, Legacy said it aims to “keep a positive connotation to the brand” and part of that process is “avoiding doing any products with custom logos that might be deemed as controversial, political, offensive, etc.”

A look at Legacy Athletics’ website shows the company specializes in college and casual custom clothing and hats. No images available on their social media show products with an overtly political message.

The Legacy email goes on to say that the company does not “ either support or do not support the organization making the request” but “in light of recent events in Charlottesville as well as the fact Gay Pride events are political activism, we respectfully decline this order.”

Charlottesville made headlines in August when a “Unite the Right” rally brought Neo-Nazis and white supremacists to the otherwise quiet town. They had ostensibly planned to protest the removal of a Gen. Robert E. Lee statue in a centrally located park and were met with resistance from counter protesters. They were eventually dispersed after Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe called a state of emergency. One woman, Heather Heyer, was killed when an attendee of the Unite the Right event barreled into a crowd of protesters with his car.

Cville Pride said Redstar had been its merchandise provider for years and they expressed “disappointment” with Legacy’s decision. The blog post goes on to detail that Redstar promised Cville Pride that they would not give them “any further orders and will make others aware.”

“Please know that while this explicit expression of homophobia is indeed shocking, it’s only the fact that what usually seethes beneath the surface has come up for air that’s new,” said Cville Pride in the post. “In this world of Trump, where open bias and supremacy against all kinds of marginalized communities has become applauded and encouraged, we, the LGBTQ community, need you – our allies, our would-be friends – to stand up for us, to stand up with us, to have our back.”

Cville Pride happens at the Sprint Pavilion in Downtown Charlottesville on Sept. 16.

Attempts to reach Legacy Athletics for comment have not yet been returned but this piece will be updated when additional voices become available. Redstar Merchandise said it would not comment further.