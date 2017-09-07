George Michael’s first posthumous single ‘Fantasy’ released

The first posthumous single from George Michael dropped on Thursday, nine months since his death on Dec. 25, 2016.

Producer Nile Rodgers remixed Michael’s “Fantasy” which debuted on “The Chris Evans Breakfast Show” on BBC Radio 2.

Michael and Rodgers had been working on the collaboration before Michael’s death last year. “Fantasy” was meant to be an included track on Michael’s 1990 album “Listen Without Prejudice” but didn’t make the cut.

“To be asked by George Michael to rework one of his songs was one of the greatest honors of my life,” Rogers said in a statement. “I was in his London living room on Dec. 23, 2016. I flew home on the 24th, and expected a call from him on the 25th. Instead, I got an alert on my phone that he was found dead. I was devastated. I only hope I’ve made him proud.”

Listen below.