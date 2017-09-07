September 7, 2017 at 12:35 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Laverne Cox lands modeling gig with Beyoncé’s Ivy Park

It’s about being free. Listening and moving without any judgment or limitation @weareivypark #IVYPARK #ad

A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on

Laverne Cox is the face of Beyoncé’s clothing line, Ivy Park, for its AW17 brand campaign.

The “Orange is the New Black” actress is joined by dancer and choreographer Karen McDonald and models Souffrant Ralph and Grace Bol.

Cox appears on the official website for the athleisure line and posted photos from the campaign on Instagram.

“I feel all tingly getting to finally share this beautiful new campaign with you all. It’s about being free. Listening and moving without any judgment or limitation,” Cox captioned one photo.

Cox, who teased an upcoming collaboration with Beyoncé last month, explained to PeopleStyle how surreal it was to be a part of the campaign.

“To be honest, it doesn’t feel real,” Cox says. “It feels like some weird fantasy that I’ve had since Destiny’s Child. It feels amazing that I get to be a part of this brand that has already inspired me and be working with a woman who has especially been a huge inspiration to me and so many folks around the world.”

Check out the campaign below.

watermark
Local
Pa. company refuses to make Charlottesville LGBTQ Pride T-shirts
New Casa Ruby initiative to fight global HIV/AIDS epidemic
Delaware school district forms committee to address bullying
Women’s events organizer Spruell dies at 66
D.C. cops accused of joking about ‘gay’ burglary victim
Karen Keys-Gamarra elected to Fairfax County School Board
watermark
National
DOJ files Supreme Court brief for baker who refused to serve gays
Lawsuit seeking gay protections under Title VII reaches Supreme Court
AIDS conference organizers create $1 million hurricane relief fund
LGBT immigrants among DREAMers facing uncertainty
DNC activist Rick Stafford dies at 65
Court asked for ‘immediate intervention’ to block trans military ban
watermark
World
First West Africa LGBT-inclusive religious gathering takes place
Tillerson raises anti-gay Chechnya crackdown with Russian counterpart
Malta same-sex marriage law takes effect
Disneyland Paris bans three-year-old boy from ‘Princess for a Day’
U.N. human rights chief criticizes Trump over trans, media comments
Israeli government ends opposition to same-sex adoption
Republican Party, Grand Old Party, GOP, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
Do congressional Republicans have any cojones?
‘I was a stranger, and you did not welcome me’
Uncensored: Gentlemen of the press
D.C. needs Council member, not mayor, Vince Gray
No more ‘purity’ tests for Dems
D.C. is failing its LGBT seniors
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
No’Tori’ous debut
George Michael’s first posthumous single ‘Fantasy’ released
Psychosexual lesbian thriller ‘Thelma’ releases trailer
Laverne Cox lands modeling gig with Beyoncé’s Ivy Park
‘Devil’s Music’ at Mosaic brings Bessie Smith’s music to life
White House protest for trans troops is Sept. 17
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup