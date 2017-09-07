Laverne Cox lands modeling gig with Beyoncé’s Ivy Park

It’s about being free. Listening and moving without any judgment or limitation @weareivypark #IVYPARK #ad A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on Sep 6, 2017 at 7:36am PDT

Laverne Cox is the face of Beyoncé’s clothing line, Ivy Park, for its AW17 brand campaign.

The “Orange is the New Black” actress is joined by dancer and choreographer Karen McDonald and models Souffrant Ralph and Grace Bol.

Cox appears on the official website for the athleisure line and posted photos from the campaign on Instagram.

“I feel all tingly getting to finally share this beautiful new campaign with you all. It’s about being free. Listening and moving without any judgment or limitation,” Cox captioned one photo.

Cox, who teased an upcoming collaboration with Beyoncé last month, explained to PeopleStyle how surreal it was to be a part of the campaign.

“To be honest, it doesn’t feel real,” Cox says. “It feels like some weird fantasy that I’ve had since Destiny’s Child. It feels amazing that I get to be a part of this brand that has already inspired me and be working with a woman who has especially been a huge inspiration to me and so many folks around the world.”

