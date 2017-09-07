No’Tori’ous debut

Most casual fans and writers refer to Tori Amos’ classic 1992 release “Little Earthquakes” as her debut album, but that’s not technically correct.

Four years earlier on Atlantic Records, the young piano prodigy was the focus of a band called Y Kant Tori Read, featuring drummer Matt Sorum (the Cult, Guns N’ Roses), guitarist Steve Caton (who would continue working with Amos until their acrimonious romantic breakup following 1994’s “Under the Pink”) and bassist Brad Cobb. The band’s 1988 self-titled debut was a spectacular flop, although in hindsight it’s one of those rare cases when an album’s failure is the best thing that could have happened. Had “Y Kant Tori Read” been successful, then “Little Earthquakes” and the rest of Tori Amos’ three-decade-and-counting career likely would never have happened.

“Y Kant Tori Read” is an oddity in that despite Tori Amos’ status as a major singer-songwriter with a long string of successful and acclaimed albums to her credit, her debut has remained out of print since shortly after its commercial failure. Billboard Magazine famously dubbed the album “bimbo music” in a contemporaneous review and Amos has made it clear she doesn’t quibble with that assessment. Often referred to as “hair metal,” the album is actually more middle of the road, new wave-influenced pop/rock with a bit of an edge. The hair, fashions and production trappings are very much of the ‘80s, and not in a good way. Every imaginable cheesy cliche to emerge from that most garish of musical decades is represented.

Amos has been famously dismissive of the album over the years, yet many die-hard fans have been willing to plunk down serious coin for original CD or vinyl copies. With its 30th anniversary approaching, “Y Kant Tori Read” has finally been made available for fans in remastered form, albeit in digital only. The release was made with no announcement or warning, surprising fans already stoked for “Native Invader,” her new studio album due out today (Friday, Sept. 8).

The sound improvement is significant and although many will view it as merely a novelty, there are plenty of strong hints of the monumental talent that Tori Amos would harness more adeptly on “Little Earthquakes” and other future classics. Although she’s refused to reissue the album until now, Amos has performed several tracks from “Y Kant Tori Read” in concert over the years and she surprisingly added several previously untouched tracks from the era to her set on her last major tour in support of her stellar 2014 album “Unrepentant Geraldines.”

“The Big Picture” was the lead single and it’s a boisterous synth-rocker much in the vein of something you might hear from an ‘80s movie soundtrack. The video is particularly cringeworthy, or amusing, depending on your point of view. Much better is the second single, “Cool On Your Island,” which shows Amos’ burgeoning gifts as a melodist and vocalist of the highest degree, even if the lyrics are a bit shallow compared to her future works.

It’s the song from the album that she’s performed most frequently over the years, in a stunning solo rendition that gets to the core of song’s true beauty and heart. “Fire On The Side” is a searing power ballad, while the lovely “Floating City” foreshadows the more esoteric imagery Amos would employ as she honed her skills as a songwriter. The suite-like “Etienne” closes the album with an elaborate romantic fantasy that works thanks to the conviction in Amos’ voice.

There are indeed several tracks that justifies Amos’ long-held disdain for the project. Particularly vapid are “Fayth” (featuring half-spoken vocals that sound like an ill-advised attempt at rapping the verses), “Pirates” and the manic “Heart Attack at 23.”

Yeah, the production is overblown and dated and Amos had yet to find her direction as an artist, but if nothing else “Y Kant Tori Read” is a fascinating listen that offers more casual fans who might not have heard it a deeper insight into the progression of one of the most important singer-songwriters of our generation.