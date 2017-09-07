White House protest for trans troops is Sept. 17

News for Young Advocates Today (NYAtoday) hosts a protest dubbed “Stand Up for Transgender Troops” in front of the White House (1600 Pennsylvania Ave., N.W.) on Sunday, Sept. 17 from noon-3 p.m.

The protest is in response to President Donald Trump’s proposed military ban against transgender troops. The group will come together to stand up for transgender military service members. NYAtoday has organized other protests in the past including a youth march and an emergency protest of the American Health Care Act bill.

For more information, visit facebook.com/nyatoday.