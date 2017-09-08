September 8, 2017 at 11:35 am EDT | by Donna Evers
How to get the best offer for your home
staging, gay news, Washington Blade

Paint and staging go a long way in improving the look of your home.

While it’s true that most people want to get as much money as possible from the sale of their home, not everyone knows how to reach that goal. You can’t change the location of your home—and you can’t make a rambler into a colonial—but you can make your home look its best to buyers by making some improvements. The first step in preparing your home for sale is to take a good look at it—objectively.

Updating the décor and staging your home may earn you a return of three- to four-times the money invested. For example, if you repaint the kitchen cabinets and refresh room walls with current color palettes, you may spend $5,000, but you will probably get back $15,000 in the sale of the home.

The kitchen will still give you the best return on your pre-sale home improvement dollars. Kitchens get the most attention when buyers value a house. If it’s neglected and dated, they devalue the price; if it shows well, they mentally increase the property value. Spend your dollars here first. If the cabinets are in good shape, but need an updated look, you may get away with simply painting them. Remove dated wallpaper and paint. Replace shabby appliances. Refinish or replace flooring. A new granite countertop will pay for itself two to three times over. Also, remove clutter from the counters and in the cabinets, and pack the items used only occasionally into storage. If there is no eating space in the kitchen, try to create some—put a table in the adjacent family room or two bar stools next to a counter overhang, which can be created when you replace the countertop. Eating space in the kitchen is essential.

If you want to keep improvements to a minimum, invest in paint and staging. Websites such as pinterest.com or houzz.com can offer you many ideas for painting and staging. If you don’t have the time or interest, many real estate agents will assist you with choices that can make the house look bigger and brighter. Trust your real estate agent’s counsel for home improvements, as this is what they do day in and day out, and their job is to get you the most money for your home.

For painting, neutrals and soft colors on the walls are generally best, with white paint for trim and moldings. Heavy curtains and blinds should also be updated or removed. Shampoo or remove worn stair carpeting. Further, be sure to wash the windows; they make your house sparkle. If the family room is piled high with toys, pack half of them into storage and keep half in an attractive storage bin that can be cleaned up quickly for showings.

It helps if you have a few weeks, or preferably, a few months of lead-time for getting your home ready for listing. These home improvement recommendations will pay off. The alternative—selling your house without these changes—will get you a lower price than the size and location would otherwise dictate.

After being in the Washington metro area real estate business for the last 40 years and advising countless sellers on how to get the most money for their homes, I can tell you these changes and improvements really do pay you back many times over. Good luck, and remember, give yourself enough time to get your home ready for sale.

 

Evers & Co. is led by Donna Evers, and her firm remains the largest independent, woman-owned and operated residential real estate company in the metropolitan D.C. area, with 100 agents and four offices, including two in the District, one in Bethesda/Chevy Chase and one in Virginia.

watermark
Local
Comings & Goings
Pa. company refuses to make Charlottesville LGBTQ Pride T-shirts
New Casa Ruby initiative to fight global HIV/AIDS epidemic
Delaware school district forms committee to address bullying
Women’s events organizer Spruell dies at 66
D.C. cops accused of joking about ‘gay’ burglary victim
Puerto Rico Pulse nightclub victims, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
HRC staffer rides out Hurricane Irma in Puerto Rico
DOJ files Supreme Court brief for baker who refused to serve gays
Lawsuit seeking gay protections under Title VII reaches Supreme Court
AIDS conference organizers create $1 million hurricane relief fund
LGBT immigrants among DREAMers facing uncertainty
DNC activist Rick Stafford dies at 65
Maykel González Vivero, Carlos Alejandro Rodríguez Martínez, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Gay Cuban journalists detained while covering hurricane preparations
First West Africa LGBT-inclusive religious gathering takes place
Tillerson raises anti-gay Chechnya crackdown with Russian counterpart
Malta same-sex marriage law takes effect
Disneyland Paris bans three-year-old boy from ‘Princess for a Day’
U.N. human rights chief criticizes Trump over trans, media comments
Republican Party, Grand Old Party, GOP, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
Do congressional Republicans have any cojones?
‘I was a stranger, and you did not welcome me’
Uncensored: Gentlemen of the press
D.C. needs Council member, not mayor, Vince Gray
No more ‘purity’ tests for Dems
D.C. is failing its LGBT seniors
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Lady Gaga is taking a break from music
Sam Smith returns with new single ‘Too Good at Goodbyes’
Ryan Murphy, Sarah Paulson to bring ‘Cuckoo’s Nest’ prequel to Netflix
Pierre Bergé, Yves Saint Laurent’s partner, dies at 86
Screaming Eagles unveils pride-themed, limited-run apparel line
Soccer lover calls D.C. United career ‘very rewarding’
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup