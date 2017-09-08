How to get the best offer for your home

While it’s true that most people want to get as much money as possible from the sale of their home, not everyone knows how to reach that goal. You can’t change the location of your home—and you can’t make a rambler into a colonial—but you can make your home look its best to buyers by making some improvements. The first step in preparing your home for sale is to take a good look at it—objectively.

Updating the décor and staging your home may earn you a return of three- to four-times the money invested. For example, if you repaint the kitchen cabinets and refresh room walls with current color palettes, you may spend $5,000, but you will probably get back $15,000 in the sale of the home.

The kitchen will still give you the best return on your pre-sale home improvement dollars. Kitchens get the most attention when buyers value a house. If it’s neglected and dated, they devalue the price; if it shows well, they mentally increase the property value. Spend your dollars here first. If the cabinets are in good shape, but need an updated look, you may get away with simply painting them. Remove dated wallpaper and paint. Replace shabby appliances. Refinish or replace flooring. A new granite countertop will pay for itself two to three times over. Also, remove clutter from the counters and in the cabinets, and pack the items used only occasionally into storage. If there is no eating space in the kitchen, try to create some—put a table in the adjacent family room or two bar stools next to a counter overhang, which can be created when you replace the countertop. Eating space in the kitchen is essential.

If you want to keep improvements to a minimum, invest in paint and staging. Websites such as pinterest.com or houzz.com can offer you many ideas for painting and staging. If you don’t have the time or interest, many real estate agents will assist you with choices that can make the house look bigger and brighter. Trust your real estate agent’s counsel for home improvements, as this is what they do day in and day out, and their job is to get you the most money for your home.

For painting, neutrals and soft colors on the walls are generally best, with white paint for trim and moldings. Heavy curtains and blinds should also be updated or removed. Shampoo or remove worn stair carpeting. Further, be sure to wash the windows; they make your house sparkle. If the family room is piled high with toys, pack half of them into storage and keep half in an attractive storage bin that can be cleaned up quickly for showings.

It helps if you have a few weeks, or preferably, a few months of lead-time for getting your home ready for listing. These home improvement recommendations will pay off. The alternative—selling your house without these changes—will get you a lower price than the size and location would otherwise dictate.

After being in the Washington metro area real estate business for the last 40 years and advising countless sellers on how to get the most money for their homes, I can tell you these changes and improvements really do pay you back many times over. Good luck, and remember, give yourself enough time to get your home ready for sale.

Evers & Co. is led by Donna Evers, and her firm remains the largest independent, woman-owned and operated residential real estate company in the metropolitan D.C. area, with 100 agents and four offices, including two in the District, one in Bethesda/Chevy Chase and one in Virginia.