Janet Jackson hints at abuse in tour debut

Janet Jackson kicked off her much anticipated State of the World Tour in Lafayette, La., on Thursday, raising questions about whether she endured abuse in her recently ended marriage.

After finishing her Velvet Rope-era song “What About,” which addresses spousal abuse, an emotional Jackson told the crowd, “This is me.” The song features lyrics like, “What about the times you hit my face, what about the times you kept on when I said, ‘No more please.'”

Jackson recently ended her five-year marriage to Wissam Al Mana following the birth of their son, Eissa.

Jackson fans took to message boards debating whether her comment after the song was a reference to abuse suffered in the marriage.

The show opened with 1989’s “The Knowledge” against a backdrop of images referencing recent racial tensions and violence in Charlottesville and elsewhere that included a swastika and Confederate flag.

On a lighter note, Jackson playfully told the crowd that she “came to snatch a couple of wigs.”

The tour continues Saturday in Houston, where the Queen of Pop has promised to visit shelters and to surprise victims of Hurricane Harvey.