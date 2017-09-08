Ryan Murphy, Sarah Paulson to bring ‘Cuckoo’s Nest’ prequel to Netflix

Ryan Murphy and Sarah Paulson have teamed up again to bring a “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” prequel to Netflix.

The series will be an origin story for the character Nurse Ratched, who will be played by Paulson. Set in 1947, the story will examine how Ratched transformed into the evil authoritative nurse that terrorizes Randle McMurphy in the mental hospital.

Variety reports Netflix has already ordered two seasons for a total of 18 episodes. Murphy is on board as executive producer along with the film’s producer Michael Douglas and Evan Romansky, who also will pen the script.

Paulson is scheduled to begin filming the series after filming the Hurrican Katrina season of “American Crime Story.” She is currently starring in the politically-themed “American Horror Story: Cult.”