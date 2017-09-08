Sam Smith returns with new single ‘Too Good at Goodbyes’

Sam Smith is back with his latest single “Too Good at Goodbyes,” his first release since his Oscar-winning “Writing’s on the Wall,” from the “Spectre” soundtrack.

The out singer explained in an interview with Amazon Music Unlimited’s “Side By Side Experience” that the song is about a failed relationship he was in last year.

“This song is — I’ll be very open about it — it’s about a relationship I was in in 2016. I basically got dumped about three times. And on the third time that everything ended, I had got so good at walking out the door that I kind of knew what to do, and I had a tick box in front of me of all the things I would do to get over this person,” the 25-year-old says.

As for his current relationship status, Smith told Beats 1 host Zane Lowe that he is still single.

“I’m still very, very single. I think I’m even more single than I was when I released In the Lonely Hour, so I’m insanely single,” Smith says. “People are gonna see, this one as I’ve said is about me and something that I’ve gone through.”