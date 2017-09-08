September 8, 2017 at 1:39 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Sam Smith returns with new single ‘Too Good at Goodbyes’
Sam Smith, gay news, Washington Blade

Sam Smith (Photo courtesy of the Merriweather Post Pavilion)

Sam Smith is back with his latest single “Too Good at Goodbyes,” his first release since his Oscar-winning “Writing’s on the Wall,” from the “Spectre” soundtrack.

The out singer explained in an interview with Amazon Music Unlimited’s “Side By Side Experience” that the song is about a failed relationship he was in last year.

“This song is — I’ll be very open about it — it’s about a relationship I was in in 2016. I basically got dumped about three times. And on the third time that everything ended, I had got so good at walking out the door that I kind of knew what to do, and I had a tick box in front of me of all the things I would do to get over this person,” the 25-year-old says.

As for his current relationship status, Smith told Beats 1 host Zane Lowe that he is still single.

“I’m still very, very single. I think I’m even more single than I was when I released In the Lonely Hour, so I’m insanely single,” Smith says. “People are gonna see, this one as I’ve said is about me and something that I’ve gone through.”

watermark
Local
Comings & Goings
Pa. company refuses to make Charlottesville LGBTQ Pride T-shirts
New Casa Ruby initiative to fight global HIV/AIDS epidemic
Delaware school district forms committee to address bullying
Women’s events organizer Spruell dies at 66
D.C. cops accused of joking about ‘gay’ burglary victim
Puerto Rico Pulse nightclub victims, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
HRC staffer rides out Hurricane Irma in Puerto Rico
DOJ files Supreme Court brief for baker who refused to serve gays
Lawsuit seeking gay protections under Title VII reaches Supreme Court
AIDS conference organizers create $1 million hurricane relief fund
LGBT immigrants among DREAMers facing uncertainty
DNC activist Rick Stafford dies at 65
Maykel González Vivero, Carlos Alejandro Rodríguez Martínez, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Gay Cuban journalists detained while covering hurricane preparations
First West Africa LGBT-inclusive religious gathering takes place
Tillerson raises anti-gay Chechnya crackdown with Russian counterpart
Malta same-sex marriage law takes effect
Disneyland Paris bans three-year-old boy from ‘Princess for a Day’
U.N. human rights chief criticizes Trump over trans, media comments
Republican Party, Grand Old Party, GOP, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
Do congressional Republicans have any cojones?
‘I was a stranger, and you did not welcome me’
Uncensored: Gentlemen of the press
D.C. needs Council member, not mayor, Vince Gray
No more ‘purity’ tests for Dems
D.C. is failing its LGBT seniors
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Lady Gaga is taking a break from music
Sam Smith returns with new single ‘Too Good at Goodbyes’
Ryan Murphy, Sarah Paulson to bring ‘Cuckoo’s Nest’ prequel to Netflix
Pierre Bergé, Yves Saint Laurent’s partner, dies at 86
Screaming Eagles unveils pride-themed, limited-run apparel line
Soccer lover calls D.C. United career ‘very rewarding’
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup