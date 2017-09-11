September 11, 2017 at 4:10 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
RuPaul wins second consecutive Emmy award

(Screenshot via Twitter.)

RuPaul is an Emmy winner for the second year in a row.

Ru won for Outstanding Host of a Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program at the Creative Arts Emmys, an award he earned for the first time last year.

He accepted the award at RuPaul’s DragCon in New York City over the weekend.

“Thank you Television Academy, so much, you make this queen so proud,” RuPaul says in his speech.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” also won awards for Outstanding Costumes and Picture Editing.

The reality competition has had a big year since switching from LOGO to VH1. Season nine was its highest rated season yet.

Season 10 is scheduled to air in spring 2018. “All Stars” will return for a third installment in January 2018.

The show is also nominated for Best Reality Competition Series for the Primetime Emmys, which air on Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. on CBS.

