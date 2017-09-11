September 11, 2017 at 3:50 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ star Ginger Minj gets married at DragCon

(Ginger Minj and CJ at RuPaul’s DragCon in New York City. Photo courtesy of Metro Public Relations.)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Ginger Minj wed her partner CJ in a surprise ceremony officiated by Michelle Visage at RuPaul’s DragCon in New York City.

During a makeup panel, Minj, who appeared on season seven and “All Stars 2” of “Drag Race,” gave a makeover to eight-year-old Lactacia. At the end, Minj asked Lactacia to be her flower girl for her wedding. CJ joined Minj on stage and Visage, who is a registered officiate, proceeded to marry the couple.

Minj documented the happy occasion with an Instagram post thanking Visage for her support.

“Today I said “I Do!” to my love @thecee_jay at #dragcon surrounded by all good things! Thank you @michellevisage for marrying us, you’ve been on this two year journey with us and we love you so much! Thank you guys for sharing the joy, I’m exhausted but I’ve never been so happy! XoXoX,” Minj writes.

Watch the ceremony below.

