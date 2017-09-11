Shake Shack celebrates ‘Will & Grace’ with shakes to benefit GLAAD

Shake Shack and NBC have teamed up to create two, special-edition milkshakes to celebrate the return of “Will & Grace.”

The shakes, which are $5.99 each, incorporate the core four of Will, Grace, Jack and Karen.

The “Will & Grace” shake will include cinnamon marshmallow frozen custard mixed with fudge and topped with whipped cream and cinnamon sugar.

The “Jack & Karen” shake features a boozy twist with strawberry frozen custard blended with prosecco and topped with whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles and raspberry dust.

Shake Shack and NBC will donate $2 to GLAAD for each shake sold.

The shakes will be available from Monday, Sept. 18-Sunday, Oct. 1 at participating Shake Shack locations in New York City and Los Angeles.

New York City locations will include Herald Square (1333 Broadway) and Upper West Side (366 Columbus Ave.). Los Angeles locations will be Hollywood (6201 Hollywood Blvd.) and West Hollywood (8520 Santa Monica Blvd.).

“Will & Grace” premieres on Thursday, September 28 at 9 p.m. on NBC.