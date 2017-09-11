September 11, 2017 at 4:56 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Shake Shack celebrates ‘Will & Grace’ with shakes to benefit GLAAD

(‘Will & Grace’ milkshakes will be available at select Shake Shack locations in New York City and Los Angeles. Photo courtesy of GLAAD.)

Shake Shack and NBC have teamed up to create two, special-edition milkshakes to celebrate the return of “Will & Grace.”

The shakes, which are $5.99 each, incorporate the core four of Will, Grace, Jack and Karen.

The “Will & Grace” shake will include cinnamon marshmallow frozen custard mixed with fudge and topped with whipped cream and cinnamon sugar.

The “Jack & Karen” shake features a boozy twist with strawberry frozen custard blended with prosecco and topped with whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles and raspberry dust.

Shake Shack and NBC will donate $2 to GLAAD for each shake sold.

The shakes will be available from Monday, Sept. 18-Sunday, Oct. 1 at participating Shake Shack locations in New York City and Los Angeles.

New York City locations will include Herald Square (1333 Broadway) and Upper West Side (366 Columbus Ave.). Los Angeles locations will be Hollywood (6201 Hollywood Blvd.) and West Hollywood (8520 Santa Monica Blvd.).

“Will & Grace” premieres on Thursday, September 28 at 9 p.m. on NBC.

watermark
Local
Va. business groups urged to ‘strongly oppose’ Republican AG candidate
Advocates protest anti-LGBT violence, Islamophobia in Dupont Circle
Comings & Goings
Pa. company refuses to make Charlottesville LGBTQ Pride T-shirts
New Casa Ruby initiative to fight global HIV/AIDS epidemic
Delaware school district forms committee to address bullying
watermark
National
Fauci: More resources needed to end global HIV/AIDS epidemic
HRC staffer rides out Hurricane Irma in Puerto Rico
DOJ files Supreme Court brief for baker who refused to serve gays
Lawsuit seeking gay protections under Title VII reaches Supreme Court
AIDS conference organizers create $1 million hurricane relief fund
LGBT immigrants among DREAMers facing uncertainty
watermark
World
American couple stranded in British Virgin Islands by Hurricane Irma
Hurricane Irma damages LGBT community center in Cuba
Gay Cuban journalists detained while covering hurricane preparations
First West Africa LGBT-inclusive religious gathering takes place
Tillerson raises anti-gay Chechnya crackdown with Russian counterpart
Malta same-sex marriage law takes effect
Republican Party, Grand Old Party, GOP, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
Do congressional Republicans have any cojones?
‘I was a stranger, and you did not welcome me’
Uncensored: Gentlemen of the press
D.C. needs Council member, not mayor, Vince Gray
No more ‘purity’ tests for Dems
D.C. is failing its LGBT seniors
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Shake Shack celebrates ‘Will & Grace’ with shakes to benefit GLAAD
RuPaul wins second consecutive Emmy award
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ star Ginger Minj gets married at DragCon
Tom Ford doesn’t think sleeping with men makes someone gay
Lady Gaga is taking a break from music
Sam Smith returns with new single ‘Too Good at Goodbyes’
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup