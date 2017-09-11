Tom Ford doesn’t think sleeping with men makes someone gay

Tom Ford thinks gender and sexuality are more complex than people think.

The 56-year-old fashion designer spoke with The Telegraph about his new fragrances, F*cking Fabulous and Noir Anthracite, and said he “hates” when things are described as “masculine.”

“If you love something and it smells great, why shouldn’t you wear it? Why can’t a man wear a beautiful peony-based fragrance?” Ford says.

He went on to share that he admires the younger generation for being more open about the fluidity of gender and sexuality.

“What’s great about this new generation is that they’re growing up in a culture where anything goes,” Ford explains. “If you’re a guy who paints his nails, that doesn’t mean anything. You’re a man sleeping with a man? So what, that doesn’t mean you’re gay.”