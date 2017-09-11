September 11, 2017 at 11:26 am EDT | by Michael K. Lavers
Va. business groups urged to ‘strongly oppose’ Republican AG candidate

John Adams (Photo courtesy John Adams campaign)

Equality Virginia’s political action committee has asked three chambers of commerce to “strongly oppose” a Republican who is running against Attorney General Mark Herring.

The Washington Blade has obtained a letter that Equality Virginia Advocates Executive Director James Parrish sent to the Hampton Roads Business Political Action Committee, the Northern Virginia Technology Council PAC and the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s PAC.

Parrish describes John Adams as a “candidate far outside the mainstream whose anti-equality agenda would cause unique damage to thousands of Virginia families as attorney general.”

The letter notes Adams continues to “vocally oppose” marriage rights for same-sex couples, in spite of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in the Obergefell case. Parrish also writes Adams has said the Virginia House of Delegates should have impeached Herring after announcing he would no longer defend the state’s marriage amendment.

Parrish notes Adams earlier this year spoke in support of Virginia’s sodomy law, which the U.S. Supreme Court deemed unconstitutional in the Lawrence v. Texas ruling in 2003. The Equality Virginia Advocates’ letter also points out Adams’ “apparent support” for President Trump’s decision to ban transgender people from the military.

“Adams is not just opposed to advancing gay rights, he wants to allow government to actively persecute gay Virginians simply because of who they are,” writes Parrish. “An attorney general with this type of discriminatory and outdated agenda would send a terrible message about Virginia’s business climate.”

“Groups supporting Adams for attorney general will be sending a hostile message to LGBT employees and hurting Virginia’s business-friendly reputation,” he adds. “It is our belief that Adams would use the attorney general’s office to pursue his own personal anti-equality agenda.”

Equality Virginia Advocates in June endorsed Herring’s re-election campaign. The PAC also backs Lieutenant Gov. Ralph Northam’s bid to succeed Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Danica Roem, a transgender woman who is running against state Del. Bob Marshall (R-Prince William County).

Michael K. Lavers is the international news editor of the Washington Blade. Follow Michael

watermark
Local
Va. business groups urged to ‘strongly oppose’ Republican AG candidate
Advocates protest anti-LGBT violence, Islamophobia in Dupont Circle
Comings & Goings
Pa. company refuses to make Charlottesville LGBTQ Pride T-shirts
New Casa Ruby initiative to fight global HIV/AIDS epidemic
Delaware school district forms committee to address bullying
watermark
National
Fauci: More resources needed to end global HIV/AIDS epidemic
HRC staffer rides out Hurricane Irma in Puerto Rico
DOJ files Supreme Court brief for baker who refused to serve gays
Lawsuit seeking gay protections under Title VII reaches Supreme Court
AIDS conference organizers create $1 million hurricane relief fund
LGBT immigrants among DREAMers facing uncertainty
watermark
World
American couple stranded in British Virgin Islands by Hurricane Irma
Hurricane Irma damages LGBT community center in Cuba
Gay Cuban journalists detained while covering hurricane preparations
First West Africa LGBT-inclusive religious gathering takes place
Tillerson raises anti-gay Chechnya crackdown with Russian counterpart
Malta same-sex marriage law takes effect
Republican Party, Grand Old Party, GOP, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
Do congressional Republicans have any cojones?
‘I was a stranger, and you did not welcome me’
Uncensored: Gentlemen of the press
D.C. needs Council member, not mayor, Vince Gray
No more ‘purity’ tests for Dems
D.C. is failing its LGBT seniors
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Shake Shack celebrates ‘Will & Grace’ with shakes to benefit GLAAD
RuPaul wins second consecutive Emmy award
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ star Ginger Minj gets married at DragCon
Tom Ford doesn’t think sleeping with men makes someone gay
Lady Gaga is taking a break from music
Sam Smith returns with new single ‘Too Good at Goodbyes’
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup