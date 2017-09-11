Va. business groups urged to ‘strongly oppose’ Republican AG candidate

Equality Virginia’s political action committee has asked three chambers of commerce to “strongly oppose” a Republican who is running against Attorney General Mark Herring.

The Washington Blade has obtained a letter that Equality Virginia Advocates Executive Director James Parrish sent to the Hampton Roads Business Political Action Committee, the Northern Virginia Technology Council PAC and the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s PAC.

Parrish describes John Adams as a “candidate far outside the mainstream whose anti-equality agenda would cause unique damage to thousands of Virginia families as attorney general.”

The letter notes Adams continues to “vocally oppose” marriage rights for same-sex couples, in spite of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in the Obergefell case. Parrish also writes Adams has said the Virginia House of Delegates should have impeached Herring after announcing he would no longer defend the state’s marriage amendment.

Parrish notes Adams earlier this year spoke in support of Virginia’s sodomy law, which the U.S. Supreme Court deemed unconstitutional in the Lawrence v. Texas ruling in 2003. The Equality Virginia Advocates’ letter also points out Adams’ “apparent support” for President Trump’s decision to ban transgender people from the military.

“Adams is not just opposed to advancing gay rights, he wants to allow government to actively persecute gay Virginians simply because of who they are,” writes Parrish. “An attorney general with this type of discriminatory and outdated agenda would send a terrible message about Virginia’s business climate.”

“Groups supporting Adams for attorney general will be sending a hostile message to LGBT employees and hurting Virginia’s business-friendly reputation,” he adds. “It is our belief that Adams would use the attorney general’s office to pursue his own personal anti-equality agenda.”

Equality Virginia Advocates in June endorsed Herring’s re-election campaign. The PAC also backs Lieutenant Gov. Ralph Northam’s bid to succeed Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Danica Roem, a transgender woman who is running against state Del. Bob Marshall (R-Prince William County).