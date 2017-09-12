September 12, 2017 at 2:50 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Armie Hammer drags James Wood for age-gap dating history

(Photo via Wikimedia Commons.)

Armie Hammer went toe-to-toe with James Wood in defense of his upcoming gay drama, “Call Me By Your Name.”

The film, which is receiving Oscar buzz ahead of its Nov. 24 release, tells the story of a teenage boy (Timothée Chalamet) who falls in love with his father’s 24-year-old teaching assistant, played by Hammer.

Conservative out author Chad Felix Greene retweeted a link featuring Hammer reading five minutes of the novel by Andre Aciman.

“24 year old man. 17 year old boy. Stop,” Greene tweeted.

Wood responded by tweeting, “As they quietly chip away the last barriers of decency. #NAMBLA,” a reference to the pedophile and pederasty advocacy organization, North American Man/Boy Love Association.

Hammer spotted the tweet and clapped back by responding, “Didn’t you date a 19 year old when you were 60…….?”

In 2013 Wood, who was 66 at the time, dated 20-year-old Kristen Bauguess. He also reportedly started dating another woman, Ashley Madison, when she was 19 and he was 60 years old.

Actress Amber Tamblyn chimed in claiming that Wood attempted to hit on her and a friend when she was just 16 years old.

A person tweeted Woods asking, “What makes a 24yo/17yo gay relationship inherently indecent but skeevy old guys trying to pick up a pair of 16 year old girls is okay?”

Woods responded, “The first is illegal. The second is a lie.”

Tamblyn backed up her accusation with confirmation from her friend that the incident did occur.

Woods responded to the onslaught of criticism he was receiving on Twitter by saying he doesn’t care what liberals think on the matter.

