Family sues son’s school for letting male student wear a dress

Christian parents are planning to sue their six-year-old son’s Church of England primary school for allowing another male student to wear a dress to class.

Nigel and Sally Rowe claim the unnamed school didn’t have a gendered dress code for its students which led to their son being confused.

“A child aged six would sometimes come to school as a girl or sometimes comes to school as a boy,” Nigel told The Times.“Our concerns were raised when our son came back home from school saying he was confused as to why and how a boy was now a girl. We believe it is wrong to encourage very young children to embrace transgenderism, boys are boys and girls are girls.”

“Gender dysphoria is something we as Christians need to address with love and compassion, but not in the sphere of a primary school environment,” Nigel added.

The Rowes also have an eight-year-old son who they also pulled from school when a fellow male classmate also started wearing dresses. They now plan to homeschool both of their sons.

The school has responded and says that it was following guidelines to protect transgender students under Equality Act of 2010. The Times reports that the Rowes’ lawyers plan to sue the school on grounds that students must be over age 18 for legal recognition of gender reassignment.

The Rowes say they aren’t prejudiced against transphobic people but are concerned about the environment.

“There needs to be a different way of addressing this,” Nigel says. “A school environment is not the best place to be addressing this.”