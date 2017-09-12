Obama on Edith Windsor: ‘Few made as big a difference to America’

Former President Barack Obama has issued a statement upon the death of lesbian activist Edith Windsor, saying “few made as a big difference to America” as result of her pursuit for marriage equality.

“America’s long journey towards equality has been guided by countless small acts of persistence, and fueled by the stubborn willingness of quiet heroes to speak out for what’s right,” Obama said. “Few were as small in stature as Edie Windsor – and few made as big a difference to America.”

Obama was president in 2013 at the time the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the anti-gay Defense of Marriage Act as a result of Windsor’s legal challenge. As Obama recalled in his statement, he called her by phone at the time the ruling was handed down to congratulate her.

But Obama said he also thought about Windsor two years later when the Supreme Court issued its decision extending marriage equality nationwide.

“I thought about Edie that day,” Obama said. “I thought about all the millions of quiet heroes across the decades whose countless small acts of courage slowly made an entire country realize that love is love – and who, in the process, made us all more free. They deserve our gratitude. And so does Edie.”

Obama concluded by saying he and former first lady Michelle Obama offer their condolences to Judith Kasen-Windsor, who’s been married to Windsor since last year.

Here is Obama full statement: