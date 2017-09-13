September 13, 2017 at 3:39 pm EDT | by Staff reports
Trekr Adventures to host hurricane relief benefit at JR.’s
British Virgin Islands, gay news, Washington Blade

The British Virgin Islands were decimated by Hurricane Irma. (Photo public domain)

Trekr Adventures, a gay-owned local travel company, will host a fundraiser to benefit the Virgin Unite Fund and The Moorings Fund; the former is a fund established by Sir Richard Branson to assist with hurricane relief and the latter was established by sailing charter company The Moorings to assist its employees and families.

The benefit will be held Thursday, Sept. 21, at JR.’s; $1 will be donated for every Miller Lite sold; Jell-O shots will be sold with all proceeds going to the two funds and a cash bucket will be passed for contributions.

The event is a response to Hurricane Irma, which decimated the British Virgin Islands.

“It is a popular destination for sailing and Trekr Adventures and our customers have a strong affinity for Tortola and the surrounding islands,” said Trekr’s Josh Seefried. “Families need our help immediately and the whole of the BVI needs our help to rebuild and get their economy going again.”

