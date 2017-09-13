Colton Haynes and Tyler Hoechlin to star in bodybuilding biopic

“Teen Wolf” stars Colton Haynes and Tyler Hoechlin are reuniting for the biopic film, “Bigger,” which will chronicle the founding fathers of bodybuilding, brother duo Joe and Ben Weider.

Deadline reports that Hoechlin will play Joe, who fights his way through poverty and anti-Semitism to creating the International Federation of Bodybuilding. He also discovered future bodybuilding legend, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Haynes will play nutrition and fitness expert, Jack LaLanne, who created the Jack LaLanne Power Juicer.

George Gallo, whose credits include “Bad Boys” and “Midnight Run,” is set to direct and write the film.

“It’s beyond inspirational, and will resonate with not only the massive crowd of those who have found the balance of body and mind as essential for a healthy life but also the throngs of people that were inspired by Joe and his Mr. Olympia events,” Gallo said in a statement.