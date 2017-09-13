September 13, 2017 at 11:57 am EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Colton Haynes and Tyler Hoechlin to star in bodybuilding biopic

(Screenshot courtesy of YouTube)

“Teen Wolf” stars Colton Haynes and Tyler Hoechlin are reuniting for the biopic film, “Bigger,” which will chronicle the founding fathers of bodybuilding, brother duo Joe and Ben Weider.

Deadline reports that Hoechlin will play Joe, who fights his way through poverty and anti-Semitism to creating the International Federation of Bodybuilding. He also discovered future bodybuilding legend, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Haynes will play nutrition and fitness expert, Jack LaLanne, who created the Jack LaLanne Power Juicer.

George Gallo, whose credits include “Bad Boys” and “Midnight Run,” is set to direct and write the film.

“It’s beyond inspirational, and will resonate with not only the massive crowd of those who have found the balance of body and mind as essential for a healthy life but also the throngs of people that were inspired by Joe and his Mr. Olympia events,” Gallo said in a statement.

watermark
Local
Memorial service set for gay journalist Terry Michael
Gay Democrat announces bid for local party post
Food & Friends joins ‘Food Is Medicine’ symposium
Trekr Adventures to host hurricane relief benefit at JR.’s
Cliff Witt, early D.C. gay rights strategist, dies at 77
Vince Gray says he might run for mayor
watermark
National
139 colleges labeled ‘absolute worst’ for LGBT students
Obama on Edith Windsor: ‘Few made as big a difference to America’
Edith Windsor, lesbian activist who took down DOMA, dead at 88
Fauci: More resources needed to end global HIV/AIDS epidemic
HRC staffer rides out Hurricane Irma in Puerto Rico
DOJ files Supreme Court brief for baker who refused to serve gays
watermark
World
Hurricane Irma causes significant damage in Key West
Family sues son’s school for letting male student wear a dress
First-ever UN LGBTI rights watchdog resigns
American couple stranded in British Virgin Islands by Hurricane Irma
Hurricane Irma damages LGBT community center in Cuba
Gay Cuban journalists detained while covering hurricane preparations
Republican Party, Grand Old Party, GOP, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
Do congressional Republicans have any cojones?
‘I was a stranger, and you did not welcome me’
Uncensored: Gentlemen of the press
D.C. needs Council member, not mayor, Vince Gray
No more ‘purity’ tests for Dems
D.C. is failing its LGBT seniors
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Benedict Cumberbatch joins biopic about gay, Romani boxer
Colton Haynes and Tyler Hoechlin to star in bodybuilding biopic
Jane Lynch, Andrew Rannells will guest star on ‘Will & Grace’
2017 Best of Gay DC Finalist Voting
Jill Soloway steps down as ‘Transparent’ showrunner
Armie Hammer drags James Wood for age-gap dating history
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup