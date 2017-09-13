Food & Friends joins ‘Food Is Medicine’ symposium

The local organization Food & Friends, which for years has delivered meals to people with HIV and AIDS and other serious illnesses in the D.C. metropolitan area, is among more than a dozen similar groups from across the country that are participating in a national symposium in the nation’s capital organized by the Food Is Medicine Coalition.

Organizers of the symposium, scheduled to be held Sept. 11-13, said it’s intended to “advocate for access to medically tailored meals, [as] a low-cost, high-impact solution for sick and low-income Americans,” according to a statement released by Food Is Medicine Coalition.

“Participants will discuss best practices in medically tailored nutrition, research in the field and innovations projects from across the country,” the statement says.

It says participants were scheduled to visit members of Congress on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Sept. 13, to advocate for “increased Medicaid and Medicare provisions for medically tailored nutrition.”

Craig Shniderman, executive director of Food & Friends, said representatives of the organization were participating in the symposium and would be joining colleagues from similar groups in other parts of the country on visits to Capitol Hill to advocate for organizations’ food delivery programs. He said Food & Friends representatives would be meeting with D.C. Congressional Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton.