September 13, 2017 at 11:27 am EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Jane Lynch, Andrew Rannells will guest star on ‘Will & Grace’
Jane Lynch, gay news, Washington Blade

Jane Lynch (Photo courtesy the Birchmere)

Jane Lynch and Andrew Rannells have landed guest-starring roles on “Will & Grace.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lynch and Rannells will appear on the same episode. Details on their roles have not been released but production is scheduled to begin this week.

Lynch recently won a Creative Arts Emmy for her role on the web series, “Dropping the Soap.” She also hosts the celebrity-filled game show, “Hollywood Game Night.” Rannells finished his role on the final season of HBO’s “Girls” this past spring.

Other stars on board for the reboot include the familiar faces of Harry Connick Jr., Minnie Driver and Bobby Cannavale. Tony Award winner Ben Platt will also guest star.

“Will & Grace” premieres on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. on NBC. In preparation for the sitcom’s big return, “The Paley Center Salutes the Best of Will & Grace,” a retrospective special, will air on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 10 p.m.

watermark
Local
Memorial service set for gay journalist Terry Michael
Gay Democrat announces bid for local party post
Food & Friends joins ‘Food Is Medicine’ symposium
Trekr Adventures to host hurricane relief benefit at JR.’s
Cliff Witt, early D.C. gay rights strategist, dies at 77
Vince Gray says he might run for mayor
watermark
National
139 colleges labeled ‘absolute worst’ for LGBT students
Obama on Edith Windsor: ‘Few made as big a difference to America’
Edith Windsor, lesbian activist who took down DOMA, dead at 88
Fauci: More resources needed to end global HIV/AIDS epidemic
HRC staffer rides out Hurricane Irma in Puerto Rico
DOJ files Supreme Court brief for baker who refused to serve gays
watermark
World
Hurricane Irma causes significant damage in Key West
Family sues son’s school for letting male student wear a dress
First-ever UN LGBTI rights watchdog resigns
American couple stranded in British Virgin Islands by Hurricane Irma
Hurricane Irma damages LGBT community center in Cuba
Gay Cuban journalists detained while covering hurricane preparations
Republican Party, Grand Old Party, GOP, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
Do congressional Republicans have any cojones?
‘I was a stranger, and you did not welcome me’
Uncensored: Gentlemen of the press
D.C. needs Council member, not mayor, Vince Gray
No more ‘purity’ tests for Dems
D.C. is failing its LGBT seniors
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Benedict Cumberbatch joins biopic about gay, Romani boxer
Colton Haynes and Tyler Hoechlin to star in bodybuilding biopic
Jane Lynch, Andrew Rannells will guest star on ‘Will & Grace’
2017 Best of Gay DC Finalist Voting
Jill Soloway steps down as ‘Transparent’ showrunner
Armie Hammer drags James Wood for age-gap dating history
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup