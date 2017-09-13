QUEERY: Aurora Lloyd

Young actress Aurora Lloyd has big dreams for her current show “Kaleidoscope of a Broken World.”

She plays Robert/Raven, an androgynous character who’s coping with the loss of a friend while trying to figure out life. The show is this year’s Breaking Ground production.

Breaking Ground is a theater program developed by A.J. King in 2014 that unites LGBT youth of color in an intense, six-month program that helps them grapple with issues they face such as coming out, racism, sexual abuse, eating disorders, living with HIV, transphobia and more.

In the second half of the program, the cast develops a musical based on their life stories.

“The show takes an intense and real look into the challenges they have faced, addressing these taboo topics and providing realistic healthy options for the cast and audience,” King says.

This year’s show will be performed Sept. 23-24 at Arena Stage (1101 6th St., N.W.). Tickets are $5 in advance or $10 at the door. Breaking Ground shows have sold out in previous years. Details at breakingground2017.eventbrite.com.

Lloyd got involved in Breaking Ground through friends.

“They knew I loved to sing and dance and write, so they told me about it and I was all for it,” says the 25-year-old Philadelphia native. “It’s been an important form of therapy and self expression because we’re able to face some of our innermost demons with the help of our newfound friends and work to eliminate them.”

Lloyd came to Washington four years ago to attend Howard University. She works as a community health care worker and lives in Southeast Washington with her bestie, Derrick Cox (aka Strawberry).

Lloyd is single. She enjoys singing, dancing, reading, writing and video games in her free time.

How long have you been out and who was the hardest person to tell?

I came out as bi when I was 14 and trans when I was 23. It was hardest to come out to my friends.

Who’s your LGBT hero?

Sylvester

What’s Washington’s best nightspot, past or present?

U Street

Describe your dream wedding.

Something simple yet magical.

What non-LGBT issue are you most passionate about?

Rape culture

What historical outcome would you change?

Assassination of John F. Kennedy.

What’s been the most memorable pop culture moment of your lifetime?

Janet Jackson VMAs 1993

On what do you insist?

To keep fighting

What was your last Facebook post or Tweet?

I decided to deactivate my Facebook; I need to reevaluate my circles.

If your life were a book, what would the title be?

#InsideMyNotebook

If science discovered a way to change sexual orientation, what would you do?

Nothing. I can’t get no straighter.

What do you believe in beyond the physical world?

Any and everything; nothing is off limits.

What’s your advice for LGBT movement leaders?

Think smarter not harder. Be vocal not silent.

What would you walk across hot coals for?

Love

What LGBT stereotype annoys you most?

That gay men and trans women correlate with being rapists and pedophiles.

What’s your favorite LGBT movie?

“Noah’s Arc: Jumping the Broom”

What’s the most overrated social custom?

Selfies

What trophy or prize do you most covet?

People living easier lives. Awards are nice but not most important to me.

What do you wish you’d known at 18?

Myself

Why Washington?

Howard University