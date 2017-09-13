September 13, 2017 at 11:16 am EDT | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
Vince Gray says he might run for mayor
Vincent Gray, gay news, Washington Blade

Council member Vincent Gray says he hasn’t ruled out a run for mayor. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Former D.C. mayor and current City Council member Vincent Gray (D-Ward 7) drew applause from members of the Gertrude Stein Democratic Club on Sept. 11, when he said he has not ruled out a run for mayor next year.

Gray, who attended the Stein Club’s regularly scheduled meeting at the D.C. Center for the LGBT Community, hinted at a possible mayoral race in response to a question by club member Matt Abbruzzese, who asked him, “Are you going to run for mayor?”

“Do you want me to make an announcement?” Gray replied, drawing laughter and applause from some club members.

“I haven’t ruled it out,” he said. “Let’s put it that way.”

Gray then mentioned how he was “hugely upset and disappointed” over the controversial news conference called by then-D.C. U.S. Attorney Ronald Machen one week before early voting began for the city’s 2014 Democratic primary for mayor. In his news conference Machen implied that he had evidence that Gray may have engaged in illegal fundraising in his 2010 mayoral election campaign.

No such evidence was presented and the U.S. Attorney’s office later dropped its investigation into alleged campaign finance violations in Gray’s 2010 campaign on grounds that insufficient evidence existed that such violations occurred.

Gray reiterated to Stein Club members on Monday night his previously stated belief that Machen’s 11th hour news conference reversed Gray’s lead in the polls and helped then-Council member Muriel Bowser beat Gray in the primary to become mayor.

“If you go back and look at the polls that were conducted during that time, every poll that was conducted one week before early voting started – we were up anywhere between 6 to 13 points,” Gray said. “And it was in my opinion an insurmountable lead,” said Gray. “What he did was he was trying to suppress the vote and he was successful in doing that,” Gray said in referring to Machen’s news conference.

Gray’s comment at the Stein Club meeting that he isn’t ruling out a run for mayor came a little over a week after D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced he will not run for mayor next year, a development believed to have boosted Bowser’s prospects for wining a second term as mayor.

A mayoral run by Gray next year could present a dilemma for the Stein Club. Gray received the club’s endorsement when he first ran for mayor in 2010. He finished ahead of his rivals, including Bowser, in the club’s 2014 endorsement vote but fell four votes short of obtaining the 60 percent threshold needed to win the club’s endorsement in the primary.

But similar to Gray, Bowser has emerged as a strong supporter of LGBT rights and LGBT-related issues since becoming mayor. She has outpaced Gray in appointments of a large number of LGBT people to high-level positions in her administration, building significant support within the LGBT community.

A race between Gray and Bowser for mayor next year would force Stein Club members and many LGBT voters to choose between two candidates considered strong friends of the LGBT community.

Lou Chibbaro Jr. has reported on the LGBT civil rights movement and the LGBT community for more than 30 years, beginning as a freelance writer and later as a staff reporter and currently as Senior News Reporter for the Washington Blade. He has chronicled LGBT-related developments as they have touched on a wide range of social, religious, and governmental institutions, including the White House, Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, the military, local and national law enforcement agencies and the Catholic Church. Chibbaro has reported on LGBT issues and LGBT participation in local and national elections since 1976. He has covered the AIDS epidemic since it first surfaced in the early 1980s. Follow Lou

watermark
Local
Memorial service set for gay journalist Terry Michael
Gay Democrat announces bid for local party post
Food & Friends joins ‘Food Is Medicine’ symposium
Trekr Adventures to host hurricane relief benefit at JR.’s
Cliff Witt, early D.C. gay rights strategist, dies at 77
Vince Gray says he might run for mayor
watermark
National
139 colleges labeled ‘absolute worst’ for LGBT students
Obama on Edith Windsor: ‘Few made as big a difference to America’
Edith Windsor, lesbian activist who took down DOMA, dead at 88
Fauci: More resources needed to end global HIV/AIDS epidemic
HRC staffer rides out Hurricane Irma in Puerto Rico
DOJ files Supreme Court brief for baker who refused to serve gays
watermark
World
Hurricane Irma causes significant damage in Key West
Family sues son’s school for letting male student wear a dress
First-ever UN LGBTI rights watchdog resigns
American couple stranded in British Virgin Islands by Hurricane Irma
Hurricane Irma damages LGBT community center in Cuba
Gay Cuban journalists detained while covering hurricane preparations
Republican Party, Grand Old Party, GOP, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
Do congressional Republicans have any cojones?
‘I was a stranger, and you did not welcome me’
Uncensored: Gentlemen of the press
D.C. needs Council member, not mayor, Vince Gray
No more ‘purity’ tests for Dems
D.C. is failing its LGBT seniors
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Benedict Cumberbatch joins biopic about gay, Romani boxer
Colton Haynes and Tyler Hoechlin to star in bodybuilding biopic
Jane Lynch, Andrew Rannells will guest star on ‘Will & Grace’
2017 Best of Gay DC Finalist Voting
Jill Soloway steps down as ‘Transparent’ showrunner
Armie Hammer drags James Wood for age-gap dating history
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup