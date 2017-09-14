Fat-blasting fitness

Fall is here and though some of us have already switched up our workouts to bulking it up, there has been a big shift in philosophy to make training way more about leaning out and staying athletic. That means blasting as much fat as possible to stay lean or get leaner during your workouts.

Of course we know that cardio burns calories, but I want to show you that lifting can be even more beneficial in changing your body and how it looks. Follow this lifting techniques and watch your body start to shred.

Complex lifts, mean complex calorie burn: When it comes down to triggering a big fat burning effect, the more complex the exercise the better. When your body doesn’t have to work as hard to figure out the exercise, it won’t burn as many calories. This means don’t be afraid of the more complicated exercises once you have gotten the form down. Think of exercises that cross lots of joints and things that make you off balance.

Exercises that cross lots of joints are called complex exercises. Think squats, lunges, push ups and pull ups. Now try to further confuse the body try adding in one more element to those exercises. Instead of just performing a squat, try holding a set of dumbbells and making your squat into a squat with a curl and a press. You now have made the normal exercise into something harder for your body to command and in turn something that burns more calories, raises your metabolism and burns more fat. Instead of your normal push up, add in a push up with a leg lift at the top to make the exercise harder on your body. Use your creativity to complicated the exercises that you normally do and watch your body start to change that much quicker.

Get off balance: Like working with more complex exercises, working with exercises that challenge your balance can also make it more difficult for your body and raise calorie and fat burn. When people think of balance everyone thinks of standing on one leg or dancing like a ballerina, but there are many tools out there that can help to change your more common exercises into balance exercises.

Exercise equipment like BOSU balls, stability balls, TRX bands and medicine balls can change the normal stability of common exercises. Try doing a push up on an unstable surface like a ball and keeping the ball as still as possible while going through the press. Your muscles have to work double time because they are working just to stay stable and then work to get you through the actual range of motion.

If you’re used to using machines for your workouts, this switch up can be very challenging so start with no weight or light weights and slowly progress to the normal intensity. Remember the goal is to stay stable the entire time so going slow and keeping your balance is more important than banging out a bunch of reps and heavy weight with bad form.

Be explosive: The most complicated exercises that give you the most bang for your buck are explosive exercises. Think plyometrics and fast olympic lifts like power cleans, hang cleans and snatches. The pro to these exercises are that they really work at blasting fat fast, but the con is they have a high chance of injury with the movements. These exercises should be done first with supervision to make sure you’re doing them correctly. Also make sure to start with light weights and the second you feel a little tired, take a break. When you’re tired you tend to make mistakes with your form, so it’s important to only work when you feel in the optimal form.

Overall the body loves to adapt quickly so it’s important to consistently challenge the body with different exercises and exercise patterns. As soon as you get good at once type of exercise, go to another to keep the body guessing and burning as much fat as possible. Do that and this fall will be just as lean if not leaner than you summer.