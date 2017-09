Katy Perry brings her “Witness Tour” to Capitol One Arena (601 F St., N.W.) on Monday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m.

Perry’s fifth studio album includes the hit singles “Chained to the Rhythm” and “Bon Appétit.” Noah Cyrus, Miley Cyrus’ younger sister, opens the show. Tickets range from $50-434. Doors open at 6 p.m.

