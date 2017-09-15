FALL ARTS PREVIEW 2017: Galleries

Touchstone Gallery (901 New York Ave., N.W.) presents “About Face: Reversals and Undoings” in Gallery A, “Ordered Complexities” by Patricia Williams in Gallery B and “Physiognomy” by Tim Johnson on display through Monday, Oct. 1. “About Face: Reversals and Undoings” features work from Touchstone Gallery members will explore reversals in points of view, position or attitude through the use of prints, paintings, sculpture and more. Williams’ exhibit will combines science, math and creativity into paintings. Johnson’s exhibit will display a collection of recent small scale portraits. Admission is free. For details, visit touchstonegallery.com.

Vivid Solutions Gallery (1231 Good Hope Rd., S.E.) displays “Black Dolls” by Mirtho Linguet through Saturday, Oct. 7. The exhibit examines white supremacy in French Guiana through photographs featuring women standing and sitting in lingerie in both man-made and natural environments. Free admission. For more details, visit anacostiaartscenter.com/vivid.

Black Rock Center for the Arts (12901 Town Commons Dr., Germantown, Md.) presents “Farm to Gallery: the Countryside Artisans” Sept. 16-Oct. 28. The artwork will reflect on farming heritage and the rural landscape from their studios, workshops and farms. Featured artists include Lori Baker, Tina Thieme Brown, Dalis Davidson, among others. Community Art Day: From the Countryside will be on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. There will art making activities, tours of the exhibit and artist demonstrations. For more information, visit blackrockcenter.org.

The National Gallery of Art (Sixth and Constitution Ave., N.W.) showcases “Posing for the Camera: Gifts from Robert B. Menschel” on Sunday, Sept. 17-Jan. 28. The collection of 60 photographs explores how the act of posing for a portrait shifted from the time photography was first invented in the early 1840s through the 1990s. For details, visit nga.gov.

Art All Night, a free overnight arts festival, takes place across Congress Heights, Dupont Circle, H Street, North Capitol and Shaw on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 7 p.m.-3 a.m. The local arts scene will be on display in the forms of painting, photography, dance, theater, film, poetry and more. LGBT artists Michael Crossett, Charlie Gaynor, Branddave, Stephen Benedicto, Betto Ortiz and Colin Winterbottom will have their work displayed as part of the Mid City Artists showcase at 1911 9th St., N.W. LGBT artist Lisa Marie Thalhammer will also display her rainbow-panel “Love” mural at Blagden Alley in the Shaw neighborhood. For a complete list of displayed artwork and activities. For more details, visit artallnightdc.com.

Newseum (555 Pennsylvania Ave., N.W.) brings back its popular exhibit, “Creating Camelot: the Kennedy Photography of Jacques Lowe,” Sept. 29–Jan. 7. More than 70 selected images, taken by Kennedy’s personal photographer, displays John F. Kennedy, first lady Jacqueline Kennedy and their children, Caroline and John, in private and public life. Adult tickets, from ages 19-64, are $24.95, senior tickets for 65 and older are $19.95, youth tickets for ages seven-18 are $14.95 and children 6 and younger are free. For more information, visit newseum.org.

The George Washington University Museum and the Textile Museum (701 21st St., N.W.) presents “Fashion Show: Scraps on the Runway,” on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. Student designers will present their fashion creations from upcyling materials. Museum member tickets are $25 and non-museum member tickets are $25. For more details, visit museum.gwu.edu/programs.

Renwick Gallery of the Smithsonian American Art Museum (1661 Pennsylvania Ave., N.W.) displays “Murder Is Her Hobby: Frances Glessner Lee and The Nutshell Studies of Unexplained Death” Oct. 20-Jan. 28. The doll-sized reimaginings of true crime scenes from the first half of the 20th century are still used in forensic science training today. While the scenes are based on real cases, Lee added some imaginative details. Free admission. For more information, visit americanart.si.edu/exhibitions .

Museum of the Bible (409 Third St., S.W.) holds its grand opening on Friday, Nov. 17. “Passages,” a 30,000-square-foot, interactive exhibit that includes more than 400 rare biblical texts and artifacts, will be featured. Artifacts included in the exhibit will be first editions of the King James Bible, Torah scrolls that survived the Holocaust, the world’s smallest Bible and more.

No word yet on how LGBT issues may or may not be addressed. The Green family of Hobby Lobby fame is behind it though museum personnel say it will be apolitical and will not proselytize. Admission is free, but timed tickets are required for entry. For more information visit museumofthebible.org.

National Building Museum (401 F St., N.W.) showcases “Making Room: Housing for a Changing America” from Nov. 18-Sept. 16, 2018. The exhibit pulls inspiration from the changing lifestyle of American households including a rise in shared living, an affordable housing crisis and an increase in multi-generational households. A micro unit living space will be redesigned to accommodate an extended family, a retired couple and roommates. For more information, visit nbm.org.

Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden (Independence Ave., and Seventh St., N.W.) presents “The Utopian Projects” by Ilya and Emilia Kabakov through March 4, 2018. Inspired by living in the Soviet Union, their installations span between 1985 until present day. Monuments, commissioned outdoor works, architectural structures and more are featured combined with lights, motors, text and music. For more details, visit hirshhorn.si.edu.

Zenith Gallery showcases “Black Artists of Today: Reinventing Tomorrow,” a collection of contemporary African and African American art, at the Sculpture Space (1111 Pennsylvania Ave., N.W.) through Jan. 6. Doba Afolabi, Akili Ron Anderson, Mason Archie and more will be featured. There will be a “meet-the-artists” reception on Wednesday, Sept. 20 from 5-8 p.m. For more information, visit zenithgallery.com.