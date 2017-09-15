Lady Gaga hospitalized for ‘severe pain,’ cancels Rio performance

Lady Gaga has canceled her performance at the annual Rock in Rio concert in Brazil due to “severe pain.”
Gaga posted a photo of her “Rio” tattoo on Instagram captioned with an apology to the Brazilian city.
“I was taken to the hospital, it is not simply hip pain or wear and tear from the road, I am in severe pain. But am in good hands w/ the very best doctors. Please don’t forget my love for you. Remember years ago when I tattooed Rio on my neck, the tattoo was written by children in the favelas. You hold a special place in my heart I love you,” Gaga writes.
She captioned another photo from her hospital bed, “Brazil, I’m devastated that I’m not well enough to come to Rock In Rio. I would do anything 4 u but I have to take care of my body right now. I ask for your grace and understanding, and promise that I will come back and perform for you soon. I’m so sorry, and I love you so much.”
Her hospitalization comes on the heels of her announcement that she has fibromyalgia. Gaga addresses her health issues in her upcoming documentary, “Gaga: Five Foot Two,” which follows her journey living with chronic pain.
In our documentary the #chronicillness #chronicpain I deal w/ is #Fibromyalgia I wish to help raise awareness & connect people who have it.
“Gaga: Five Foot Two” streams on Netflix on Sept. 22.