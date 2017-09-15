September 15, 2017 at 1:07 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Lady Gaga hospitalized for ‘severe pain,’ cancels Rio performance

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Lady Gaga has canceled her performance at the annual Rock in Rio concert in Brazil due to “severe pain.”

Gaga posted a photo of her “Rio” tattoo on Instagram captioned with an apology to the Brazilian city.

“I was taken to the hospital, it is not simply hip pain or wear and tear from the road, I am in severe pain. But am in good hands w/ the very best doctors. Please don’t forget my love for you. Remember years ago when I tattooed Rio on my neck, the tattoo was written by children in the favelas. You hold a special place in my heart I love you,” Gaga writes.

She captioned another photo from her hospital bed, “Brazil, I’m devastated that I’m not well enough to come to Rock In Rio. I would do anything 4 u but I have to take care of my body right now. I ask for your grace and understanding, and promise that I will come back and perform for you soon. I’m so sorry, and I love you so much.”

Her hospitalization comes on the heels of her announcement that she has fibromyalgia. Gaga addresses her health issues in her upcoming documentary, “Gaga: Five Foot Two,” which follows her journey living with chronic pain.

“Gaga: Five Foot Two” streams on Netflix on Sept. 22.

 

watermark
Local
Hearing set for street-naming bill for gay Democrat
Memorial service set for gay journalist Terry Michael
Gay Democrat announces bid for local party post
Food & Friends joins ‘Food Is Medicine’ symposium
Trekr Adventures to host hurricane relief benefit at JR.’s
Cliff Witt, early D.C. gay rights strategist, dies at 77
watermark
National
Amid criticism, Harvard withdraws fellowship for Chelsea Manning
Remembering Edith Windsor: Stories of meeting the LGBT pioneer
Ex-CIA chief resigns from Harvard over hiring of Chelsea Manning
139 colleges labeled ‘absolute worst’ for LGBT students
Obama on Edith Windsor: ‘Few made as big a difference to America’
Edith Windsor, lesbian activist who took down DOMA, dead at 88
watermark
World
Latin America trans rights movement sees advances, setbacks
Terrorist plot against Paris gay nightclubs thwarted
Hurricane Irma causes significant damage in Key West
Family sues son’s school for letting male student wear a dress
First-ever UN LGBTI rights watchdog resigns
American couple stranded in British Virgin Islands by Hurricane Irma
watermark
Opinions
Hillary’s clue about ‘What Happened’ to gay culture
Resist DeVos’s sexual assault policy
Do congressional Republicans have any cojones?
‘I was a stranger, and you did not welcome me’
Uncensored: Gentlemen of the press
D.C. needs Council member, not mayor, Vince Gray
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
FALL ARTS PREVIEW 2017: Galleries
Nico Tortorella defends benefits of polyamory
FALL ARTS PREVIEW 2017: Miley, Demi, Dolly and then some
Lady Gaga hospitalized for ‘severe pain,’ cancels Rio performance
FALL ARTS PREVIEW 2017: Not-so-‘Sordid’ fall movie slate
Sam Smith reveals he came out at 10 years old
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup