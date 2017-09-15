September 15, 2017 at 1:31 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Nico Tortorella defends benefits of polyamory

(Screenshot via YouTube)

Nico Tortorella is defending the benefits of a polyamorous relationship.

The “Younger” star, who identifies as pansexual, has been frank about his open relationship of 11 years with fitness entrepreneur Bethany Meyers, who identifies as a lesbian.

On Bravo’s new digital show “Personal Space,” a panel discussion on romance and relationships, Tortorella defended his relationship and explained it is deeper than sexual freedom.

“I’m not in an open relationship so I can go out and just fu*k whoever I want,” Tortorella says. “For me, it’s more about the ability to emotionally connect with people outside of my primary partner.”

“The fact of the matter is,” Tortorella continues, “we’ve only been shown one story since basically the beginning of time and that’s man, woman and family — and that’s it.”

CEO of Matchmakers Steve Ward responded that it “isn’t good practice to invite other people” into your relationship.

“If you consider your life to be like a rock-faced wall, you can climb that wall by yourself or you can climb that wall in a group of people, like Nico here would prefer to do,” Ward analogized. “Or you can climb that wall in tandem, and two people climbing that wall together are more likely to make it to the top easier, more safely that if you have too many people in your group or if you’re just doing it on your own.”

Tortorella argued that inviting other people into a relationship only helps the couple grow.

“I’m always climbing the wall with one other person, but that person is just changing,” Tortorella says.

