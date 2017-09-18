Chilean actress could become first trans actress to get Oscar nom

Daniela Vega could become the first transgender actress to receive an Academy Award nomination.

Vega, 28, stars in the Chilean film “A Fantastic Woman,” as Marina, a transgender woman who faces complications when her partner dies unexpectedly.

The actress has received rave reviews for her performance. Variety called Vega’s work “a multi-layered, emotionally polymorphous feat of acting” that is worthy of “so much more than political praise.”

Vega told W Magazine that she’s excited at the prospect of being nominated but doesn’t want to get ahead of herself.

“People are saying…Imagine how it would feel to feel that the world wants to bestow you with the greatest honor an actor can experience. I would never have thought I would experience this. I thought I might act in a movie, or sing in an opera, wear a dress with a train, or climb a mountain, but to imagine this—and this talk in the air isn’t in Santiago. It’s the world over. It’s a dream for which I’m very proud and very thankful, but we’re not there yet,” Vegas says.

Chile has submitted “A Fantastic Woman” for Academy Award consideration. The film opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 17.