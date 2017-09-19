September 19, 2017 at 3:25 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Hillary Clinton teared up watching Kate McKinnon’s ‘SNL’ tribute

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Kate McKinnon earned an Emmy award for her role as Hillary Clinton on “Saturday Night Live” but the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences isn’t the only one who took notice.

Clinton gave McKinnon her own shoutout in her new memoir “What Happened.” In the chapter titled “Grit and Gratitude,” Clinton relives watching McKinnon portray her on the first episode of “Saturday Night Live” post-election.

“On the Saturday after the election, I turned on ‘Saturday Night Live’ and watched Kate McKinnon open the show with her impression of me one more time. She sat at a grand piano and played ‘Hallelujah’…. As she sang, it seemed like she was fighting back tears. Listening, so was I,” Clinton writes.

“At the end, Kate-as-Hillary turned to the camera and said, ‘I’m not giving up and neither should you,’ Clinton adds.

ABC News’ Chris Donovan tweeted the except from “What Happened” in honor of McKinnon’s big win.

McKinnon also thanked Clinton during her acceptance speech saying, “On a very personal note, I want to say thank you to Hillary Clinton for your grace and grit.

watermark
Local
D.C. Office on Aging to hold LGBTQ town hall
Clinton returns to D.C. lamenting mistakes of 2016 campaign
D.C. seminary disinvites pro-LGBT priest
Roem criticizes Marshall for not participating in candidate forum
Hearing set for street-naming bill for gay Democrat
Memorial service set for gay journalist Terry Michael
watermark
National
3 arrested during Ga. Tech protests after student killed
Key West residents allowed to return home after Hurricane Irma
Ga. Tech LGBT student leader shot to death by police
Court: Facebook posts allow Mich. farmer to refuse service to gays
Mattis: Trans troops can re-enlist in armed forces — for now
Amid criticism, Harvard withdraws fellowship for Chelsea Manning
HRC, Human Rights Campaign, queer, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
HRC to partner with four overseas LGBT groups
Russian human rights activist charged with violating propaganda law
Latin America trans rights movement sees advances, setbacks
Terrorist plot against Paris gay nightclubs thwarted
Hurricane Irma causes significant damage in Key West
Family sues son’s school for letting male student wear a dress
watermark
Opinions
Youth, taking flight amid hazards
Hillary’s clue about ‘What Happened’ to gay culture
Resist DeVos’s sexual assault policy
Do congressional Republicans have any cojones?
‘I was a stranger, and you did not welcome me’
Uncensored: Gentlemen of the press
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Hillary Clinton teared up watching Kate McKinnon’s ‘SNL’ tribute
James Corden jokingly apologizes for Sean Spicer kiss
‘13 Reasons Why’ star Brandon Flynn comes out
Chilean actress could become first trans actress to get Oscar nom
Demi Lovato says she want to keep her sexuality private
‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ Lena Waithe win big at politically charged Emmys
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.