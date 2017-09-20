Watch: Ellen DeGeneres freaks out Sarah Paulson with clown scare

Sarah Paulson got a taste of what it’s like to be her “American Horror Story” character, Ally, while appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

DeGeneres went in for not one, but a triple whammy, of scares that terrified Paulson.

In the first scare, DeGeneres pops out of a closet in the bathroom of Paulson’s dressing room. While discussing that scare, another person comes up behind Paulson and scares her. Still recovering from the second scare, a clown pops up causing Paulson to crawl under a table with fright.

Paulson had a good sense of humor about it post-show, but admits she was truly scared.

This is funny to me now… but in the moment 😩😩😩I ❤️@TheEllenShow https://t.co/3AOaV8sHjD — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) September 19, 2017

