Kevin Kamenetz formally announces Md. governor run

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz on Monday formally announced he is running for governor in 2018.

“From building world-class public schools, to creating 21st century jobs, to protecting our Chesapeake Bay, results have always mattered to Marylanders, but right now we’re stuck in neutral,” he said in a press release that formally announced his candidacy. “Maryland deserves bold, experienced, and thoughtful leadership that will bring real results. That’s why I’m running to be our next governor.”

Kamenetz — who has been Baltimore County executive since his 2010 election — is among the Democrats who are running to succeed Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

State Sen. Rich Madaleno (D-Montgomery County) — who is the first openly gay person elected to the Maryland General Assembly — in July formally announced his candidacy. Former NAACP President Ben Jealous, Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker and former State Department official Alec Ross are among the other Democrats who are running against Hogan.

“Throughout my career, I have always fought to protect Maryland values,” said Kamenetz in his campaign announcement. “As governor, I will continue to fight for what we as Marylanders truly believe in: Strong investment in our public schools, combating climate change, growing our economy, promoting thoughtful transportation strategies, and protecting those in need.”