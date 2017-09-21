D.C. Jane premieres

In a city with plenty of bar and club options for straight nightlife, party promoter Bruce Yelk is hoping to give the LGBT community parties that appeal to a variety of tastes.

Yelk, whose late-night Distrkt C parties have become a staple at the D.C. Eagle (3701 Benning Rd., N.E.), is expanding into the lesbian market with his new women’s party, D.C. Jane.

Every fourth Friday of the month, the D.C. Eagle will be taken over by a large-scale women’s party. D.C. Jane kicks off Friday, Sept. 22 from 9 p.m.-3:30 a.m. featuring music from D.C.’s own, DJ Rosie. Tickets are $30 and include an open bar from 9-10:30 p.m. All ticket proceeds from the Sept. 22 event will benefit Capital Pride.

While the party is still in its infancy, Yelk says, “The concept is to be a Distrkt C version for women.” He hopes that D.C.’s lesbian community will consider D.C. Jane a contender in women’s parties.

“I think that the women would like some more options,” Yelk says. “I’m just hoping that I tap into what they’re looking for. That’s for the gay market too. There’s always room to look for more things to do.”

DJ Rosie agrees.

“D.C. Jane brings something new to the women’s scene with an open bar and fresh new venue,” she says. “The best part is that it allows women and their friends and allies to party while also giving back to our community.”

Yelk’s party promoter expertise was put to the test when organizing D.C. Jane as he wasn’t as experienced in women’s parties as parties for men.

“This is a much bigger beast for me. I’m much more outside my comfort zone,” Yelk says.

Yelk hosting parties at the D.C. Eagle may seem a little out of the way for people to venture, but he hopes the large venue will attract women who want to experience a party on a bigger scale.

D.C. Jane isn’t the only party Yelk has planned to take over the D.C. Eagle this fall.

“All the new events that I’m doing at the D.C. Eagle are tapping into specific niche markets, breaking the gay market down a little bit more,” Yelk says.

While Distrkt C parties are every second Saturday of the month, partygoers don’t have to wait weeks to attend. Yelk’s new events keep the fun going all month long,

These premiere events include Alto Voltaje, a gay men’s Latin-themed party, which will be every fourth Saturday of the month. One was scheduled for this weekend but was postponed due to Hurricane Maria. It’s rescheduled for Dec. 9. Instead, a bonus Distrkt C party will be held on Saturday, Sept 23 at the Eagle with DJ X Gonazlez.

The next one is Saturday, Sept. 23 from 9 p.m.-4 a.m featuring tunes from DJ Ed Wood. The party will also include an open bar from 9-10:30 p.m.

The 5th Retrograde, a party on fifth Saturdays of the month, is on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 9 p.m.-4 a.m. Legendary DJ Billy Carroll will spin a mix of current music, classics and disco. Well and domestic bottle drink specials are $4 and run from 9-11 p.m.

DC2, which takes place on Sundays of holiday weekends, debuted this year. It continues on Sunday, Oct. 8 from 10 p.m.-4 a.m. Nina Flowers will get the crowd jumping and an open bar from 10-11 p.m. will keep the party going.

Online advanced tickets for these events are $25. Tickets are $30 at the door before midnight and $40 after midnight.

For more information, visit distrktc.com.