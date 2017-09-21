September 21, 2017 at 2:05 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Hulu lands streaming deal for old and new episodes of ‘Will & Grace’

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

“Will & Grace” is making a comeback to the small screen, but soon episodes will be available anytime, anywhere, thanks to Hulu. 

The streaming service will be bringing all 194 episodes of the iconic ’90s sitcom on-demand. All eight seasons are currently available to watch in preparation for the upcoming reboot. Episodes from the new season will also be available on Hulu the day after its TV premiere date.

Hulu is no stranger to housing nostalgic sitcoms. It already has streaming deals for “The Golden Girls,” “Family Matters,” “Step by Step,” “Perfect Strangers,” “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper,” “Seinfeld” and “Full House.”

“Will & Grace” premieres on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m.

 

© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.