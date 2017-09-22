September 22, 2017 at 2:49 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Ellen DeGeneres says she couldn’t welcome Trump on her show

(Screenshot via YouTube._

Ellen DeGeneres won’t be inviting President Donald Trump to be a guest on her show.

In an interview with Megyn Kelly, DeGeneres asked if she would be open to inviting Trump on her new talk show.

“I would not say no to the sitting president of the United States,” Kelly replies. “Would you?”

“Yeah,” DeGeneres says to the applause of the crowd. “He is who he is and he has enough attention and he has his Twitter account and he has ways to get his message across. There’s nothing that I’m going to say to him that’s going to change him.”

“I don’t want to give him a platform because it validates him and for me to have someone on the show I have to at least admire them in some way. And I can’t have someone that I feel is not only dangerous for the country and for me personally as a gay woman, but to the world. He is dividing all of us and I just don’t want him on my show,” DeGeneres went on.

DeGeneres has been known to invite other U.S. presidents on her show including Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

Watch below.

