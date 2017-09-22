September 22, 2017 at 12:03 pm EDT | by Sue Goodhart
Fall 2017 housing market predictions
housing market, gay news, Washington Blade

Fall brings changes in the weather — and in the housing market.

As we transition from swimsuits to sweaters and flowers to football, we in the real estate market are contemplating the fall market. How do we see fall 2017 unfolding in the D.C. area? Read on!

INTEREST RATES: We anticipate interest rates will remain steady and perhaps increase slowly throughout the rest of the year.

INVENTORY: Our area has been in a state of low inventory for a long time and we see no sign of change. That being said, September to November is the second busiest inventory season of the year so if you are thinking of a move, the time to start looking is now.

DAYS ON MARKET: When inventory is low, we typically see a correspondingly low days on market, even more so at entry-level price points and/or properties in walkable locations or close to Metro. That is because buyers are waiting and watching for properties in good condition and/or priced well. The further out the home or higher the price point, the slower the market and days on market creep up and that can be a problem.

Typically, we see that if homes don’t sell within the first 10 days on the market it can take 45 days to snag an interested buyer. If not sold after 45 days, homes are sitting for at least four months or longer. If you’re selling this fall, it’s critical to price your home appropriately at the start of the fall market. You want to avoid having your property languish over the holidays when buyer traffic slows considerably. The holiday season is also when deal-seeking buyers come out of the woodwork and make low offers.

THINGS TO WATCH: We are seeing an uptick in buyers searching for new construction. That means if you’re selling your home, you need to be able to compete. Your home must show well or be priced accordingly. As noted above in the section discussing  days on market, you want to be priced competitively off the bat to sell early in the fall market so your home is not “stale” over the slower holiday season.

THE BOTTOM LINE: The fall market is a great time to make a move. We predict fall 2017 will be particularly good for both buyers and sellers.

 

The Goodhart Group is McEnearney Associates’ top producing team. In 2016, they helped 120 clients achieve their real estate goals. Led by Sue and Allison Goodhart, they have been named a Top Agent by both Washingtonian and Northern Virginia magazines. The Goodhart Group can be reached at 703-362-3221 or sue@thegoodhartgroup.com

watermark
Local
College Park’s gay mayor criticized for backing non-citizen voting measure
Kevin Kamenetz formally announces Md. governor run
D.C. Office on Aging to hold LGBTQ town hall
Clinton returns to D.C. lamenting mistakes of 2016 campaign
D.C. seminary disinvites pro-LGBT priest
Roem criticizes Marshall for not participating in candidate forum
Rick Snyder, Michigan, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Michigan sued over anti-LGBT ‘religious freedom’ adoption law
Supreme Court to begin ‘potentially momentous’ term for LGBT rights
National Black Justice, PFLAG name new leaders
3 arrested during Ga. Tech protests after student killed
Key West residents allowed to return home after Hurricane Irma
Ga. Tech LGBT student leader shot to death by police
AIDS, red ribbon, gay news, AIRS, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Tanzania police arrest 20 people at HIV/AIDS program
‘I will not leave my country’
Mexico earthquake kills at least 149 people, causes widespread damage
HRC to partner with four overseas LGBT groups
Russian human rights activist charged with violating propaganda law
Latin America trans rights movement sees advances, setbacks
Rehoboth Beach, gay candidates, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
Philly to New Hope to Rehoboth: the long weekend gay trifecta
A big thank you to Edie Windsor
Hillary: serious, funny, warm and real
Youth, taking flight amid hazards
Hillary’s clue about ‘What Happened’ to gay culture
Resist DeVos’s sexual assault policy
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Fans petition Warner Bros. to make Wonder Woman bisexual
Kathy Griffin files for restraining order against CEO after anti-gay rant
Hulu lands streaming deal for old and new episodes of ‘Will & Grace’
Wilson Cruz and Anthony Rapp dish on ‘Star Trek’ gay romance
‘Heart’ palpitations
‘Gossip Girl’ creator says he regrets lack of gay storylines, diversity
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.