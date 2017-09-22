Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui says she was told not to come out

A post shared by laurenjauregui (@laurenjauregui) on Sep 20, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT

Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui came out as bisexual in November but admits her friends and family wanted her to keep her sexual identity to herself.

“A lot of artists are held back by the notion that they’ll lose their fan base or alienate themselves,” Jauregui, 21, told Out magazine. “Even friends and family would tell me to keep it to myself. But the more I thought about it, the more I was like, ‘Why?'”

Even though she came out as bisexual, Jauregui went on that she doesn’t like labeling her sexuality

“Even the fact that I labeled myself makes me mad sometimes, because dude, I’m just a free spirit,” Jauregui continues. “People still talk s—, but it’s like, ‘Why does it make you feel gross? You can watch a kid get bombed and not do anything about it, but you can’t watch me kiss my girlfriend?'”

Jauregui recently released the single “Strangers” with fellow bisexual singer Halsey, which focuses on same-sex relationships.