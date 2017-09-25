September 25, 2017 at 11:30 am EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Gordon Thomson, ‘Dynasty’s Adam Carrington, comes out as gay

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Gordon Thomson, known for playing the devious Adam Carrington on the iconic soap opera “Dynasty,” has publicly come out as gay at 72 years old.

In a profile with The Daily Beast’s Tim Teeman, Thomson spoke at length about his sexuality for the first time.

“It’s not something I’ve ever announced,” Thomson told Teeman. “I’m assuming that people know, and now that I’m my age that’s fine. I don’t go out of my way because it’s my generation, I think. I’m probably as homophobic as any gay man alive because of my background.”

The actor, who was born in Ottawa, explains that his generation’s attitude towards homosexuality kept him closeted.

“When I was growing up it [homosexuality] was a crime, and then classified as a mental illness. It was not until Pierre Trudeau was prime minister of Canada when I was 23, 24 years old, did it cease being a crime, and it was not until I was nearly 30 that it stopped being classified as a mental illness in the U.S. So you’re dealing with that. And the shame, the breathtaking lack of self-esteem, has only just begun to seep out of my soul,” Thomson went on.

He also made it clear he isn’t a fan of the upcoming CW “Dynasty” reboot, which premieres Oct. 11 at 9 p.m.

“Why call it ‘Dynasty’? It’s nothing to do with ‘Dynasty’ at all. It’s insulting. If the afterlife exists—it doesn’t, but if it did—Aaron [Spelling] would be having major fits in his grave. And the audience the CW is aiming for is going to think it’s shit because it is such shit that a cretinous 6-year-old would not be interested. It’s abominable,” Thomson says.

