September 27, 2017 at 12:09 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
D.C. coffee shop harassed for blocking Milo Yiannopoulos’ website
Milo Yiannopoulos, gay news, Washington Blade

Milo Yiannopoulos. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

D.C. coffeeshop Emissary (2032 P St., N.W.) faced an onslaught of harassment for enabling its WiFi filter, which blocked Milo Yiannopoulos’ website.

Yiannopoulos posted a screenshot of his website being categorized as “Hate” and blocked at the coffee shop. He also included a photo of Emissary’s Google listing with its address and phone number.

In a caption that has since been deleted Yiannopoulos writes, “Thank you for the free advertising! Americans expect coffee shops to serve beverages, not tell them what they are allowed to read. By the way ‘Barista’ means fast food worker.”

DCist reports that Emissary uses Comcast Business, which filters content with Norton ConnectSafe, as its WiFi service provider. The owners say they were not specifically blocking Yiannopoulos’ website but had enabled the filter to block offensive content such as pornography, white supremacist hate sites and other adult content.

Yiannopoulos’ Facebook followers thought Emissary was violating free speech and encouraging censorship. They began to submit negative reviews for the coffee shop on Yelp and Google. Both sites were forced to monitor incoming review submissions.

“While we don’t take a stand one way or the other when it comes to these news events, we do work to remove both positive and negative posts that appear to be motivated more by the news coverage itself than the reviewer’s personal consumer experience with the business,” Emissary’s Yelp page reads.

 

 

Milo Yiannopoulos, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
D.C. coffee shop harassed for blocking Milo Yiannopoulos’ website
LGBT seniors call for greater outreach by city
Gay hookup ad in D.C. Metro station vandalized
Arrest made in Baltimore murder
D.C. Office on Aging ‘excited to work with LGBTQ seniors’
Comings & Goings
watermark
National
Two U.S. agencies at odds over protecting gays under Title VII
Milo Yiannopoulos’ ‘Free Speech’ rally flops at UC Berkeley
Hurricane Maria devastates Puerto Rico, St. Croix
Michigan sued over anti-LGBT ‘religious freedom’ adoption law
Supreme Court to begin ‘potentially momentous’ term for LGBT rights
National Black Justice, PFLAG name new leaders
watermark
World
Gay and Lesbian Victory Institute launches Honduras election campaign
Trinidad and Tobago: A nation in the closet
Transgender woman running for Honduras congress
Australia advocates increasingly concerned over marriage vote opposition
Tanzania police arrest 20 people at HIV/AIDS program
‘I will not leave my country’
Trump Hotel, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
Impeach the SOB
Philly to New Hope to Rehoboth: the long weekend gay trifecta
A big thank you to Edie Windsor
Hillary: serious, funny, warm and real
Youth, taking flight amid hazards
Hillary’s clue about ‘What Happened’ to gay culture
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
‘Matilda’ star Mara Wilson says she regrets coming out after Pulse tragedy
Gordon Thomson, ‘Dynasty’s Adam Carrington, comes out as gay
Ellen DeGeneres says she couldn’t welcome Trump on her show
Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui says she was told not to come out
Fans petition Warner Bros. to make Wonder Woman bisexual
Kathy Griffin files for restraining order against CEO after anti-gay rant
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.