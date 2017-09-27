September 27, 2017 at 1:17 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
‘Saw’ movie ad campaign protests restrictions for gay blood donors

Lionsgate is promoting “Jigsaw,” the latest installment in the “Saw” franchise, while rebelling against blood donation restrictions against gay and bisexual men.

In the “All Types Welcome” campaign, LGBT social media stars such as Amanda Lepore, Nyakim Gatwech, Mykie and Shaun Ross appear as creepy nurses ready to collect blood donations.

Current regulations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration require men to have abstained from sex with other men for 12 months prior to giving blood. Before 2015, gay men were banned from donating blood altogether. The stipulation is meant as a precaution to prevent the spread of HIV.

F.D.A. spokeswoman Lyndsay Meyer told the New York Times that while the situation isn’t ideal, it’s “a first step.”

“While acknowledging at the time that the change to a 12-month deferral was less than hoped for by some, the F.D.A. considered this to be a first step,” Meyer says.

“Saw” producer Mark Burg and Lepore told the New York Times that they don’t agree with the policy.

“It’s exclusion, and it’s ridiculous, and it’s discriminatory,” Lepore told the Times.

“We want this policy changed,” Burg added.

The blood drive kicks off in New York City on Oct. 5 and will travel to 25 cities across the countries. Donors will receive a free movie ticket to see the film.

“Saw” has hosted blood drives since its premiere in 2004. Over the years, 120,000 pints of blood has been collected saving 360,000 lives.

“Jigsaw” hits theaters on Oct. 27.

