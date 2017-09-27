September 27, 2017 at 12:39 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
‘Will & Grace’ star Debra Messing regrets Megyn Kelly interview

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

“Will and Grace” star Debra Messing regrets her appearance on “Megyn Kelly Today” after Kelly made a couple gay jokes that didn’t sit well with some viewers.

Kelly brought out lawyer and “Will & Grace” superfan Russel Turner onstage and said that he had been inspired by Will, all the way down to becoming gay.

“Is it true you became a lawyer, and you became gay, because of Will?” Kelly jokingly asks the fan.

“I look at Will Truman and I’m like, he has it made: lawyer, apartment in New York City and gay? Come on,” Turner replied.

After announcing that Turner had won a trip to Los Angeles for a live taping of “Will & Grace,” Kelly made another remark about the fan’s sexuality.

“I don’t know about the lawyer thing, but the ‘Will & Grace’ thing and the gay thing is going to work out,” Kelly says.

Not everyone was amused by Kelly’s humor.

Some viewers also pointed out how noticeably uncomfortable Messing was during the interview.

A fan reached out to Messing on Instagram to ask why the actress even appeared on the show.

“But why did you guys do the Megyn Kelly show? That’s a fail!” the fan commented.

Messing replied that she didn’t realize she was scheduled to appear on Kelly’s show.

“Honestly I didn’t know it was MK until that morning,” Messing replied. “The itinerary just said Today show appearance. Regret going on. Dismayed by her comments.”

“Will & Grace” premieres on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. on NBC.

 

 

Milo Yiannopoulos, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
D.C. coffee shop harassed for blocking Milo Yiannopoulos’ website
LGBT seniors call for greater outreach by city
Gay hookup ad in D.C. Metro station vandalized
Arrest made in Baltimore murder
D.C. Office on Aging ‘excited to work with LGBTQ seniors’
Comings & Goings
watermark
National
Two U.S. agencies at odds over protecting gays under Title VII
Milo Yiannopoulos’ ‘Free Speech’ rally flops at UC Berkeley
Hurricane Maria devastates Puerto Rico, St. Croix
Michigan sued over anti-LGBT ‘religious freedom’ adoption law
Supreme Court to begin ‘potentially momentous’ term for LGBT rights
National Black Justice, PFLAG name new leaders
watermark
World
El Salvador activist: Trump immigration policy is ‘dehumanizing’
Gay and Lesbian Victory Institute launches Honduras election campaign
Trinidad and Tobago: A nation in the closet
Transgender woman running for Honduras congress
Australia advocates increasingly concerned over marriage vote opposition
Tanzania police arrest 20 people at HIV/AIDS program
watermark
Opinions
Muriel Bowser wants another term
Impeach the SOB
Philly to New Hope to Rehoboth: the long weekend gay trifecta
A big thank you to Edie Windsor
Hillary: serious, funny, warm and real
Youth, taking flight amid hazards
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Tennis court ‘Battle’
‘Saw’ movie ad campaign protests restrictions for gay blood donors
QUEERY: Taylor Wallace
‘Will & Grace’ star Debra Messing regrets Megyn Kelly interview
‘Matilda’ star Mara Wilson says she regrets coming out after Pulse tragedy
Gordon Thomson, ‘Dynasty’s Adam Carrington, comes out as gay
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.