September 28, 2017 at 11:30 am EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Maupin to sign memoirs at D.C. appearance
Armistead Maupin, gay news, Washington Blade

Author Armistead Maupin, on left, and his husband Christopher Turner (Photo by Jere Keys)

Veteran gay novelist Armistead Maupin will be in Washington on Wednesday, Oct. 4 for “Armistead Maupin: Tales of a Lifetime,” his new memoir.

Maupin (seen here at left with hubby in a 2004 file photo), known for his LGBT-themed, San Francisco-set “Tales of the City” set of nine novels (1978-2014), will be at the Rasmuson Theater at the National Museum of the American Indian (4th St. and Independence Ave., S.W.) at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $20 for members or $30 for non-members. Copies of the memoir will be available for purchase and Maupin will sign copies after the speech.

Details at smithsonianassociates.org.

