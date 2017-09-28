Veteran gay novelist Armistead Maupin will be in Washington on Wednesday, Oct. 4 for “Armistead Maupin: Tales of a Lifetime,” his new memoir.

Maupin (seen here at left with hubby in a 2004 file photo), known for his LGBT-themed, San Francisco-set “Tales of the City” set of nine novels (1978-2014), will be at the Rasmuson Theater at the National Museum of the American Indian (4th St. and Independence Ave., S.W.) at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $20 for members or $30 for non-members. Copies of the memoir will be available for purchase and Maupin will sign copies after the speech.

