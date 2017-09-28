Fox’s ‘Rent’ live musical set for 2019 premiere

“Rent,” Fox’s latest live televised musical adaptation, won’t be coming to the small screen for some time.

Deadline reports the production will air on Sunday, Jan. 27. 2019.

No cast details have been announced but the musical will be adapted by executive producer Marc Platt (“La La Land,” “Wicked”) and the estate of “Rent” creator Jonathan Larson.

Set during the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the late ’80s/early ’90s in New York City’s East Village, the rock musical is known for its raunchy adult content.

CEO of Fox Television Group Dana Walde told Broadway World that the play won’t be completely censored for TV but will still follow some guidelines.

“I know there is a version of this show that will pay tribute to Jonathan Larson, will be true to the themes of the show and we’ve certainly covered similar themes in shows that we’ve presented over the years and we’re not going to shy away from it,” Walden says. “But it’s going to be something that is appropriate for our platform.”