September 28, 2017 at 11:34 am EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Fox’s ‘Rent’ live musical set for 2019 premiere

(Screenshot courtesy of YouTube)

“Rent,” Fox’s latest live televised musical adaptation, won’t be coming to the small screen for some time.

Deadline reports the production will air on Sunday, Jan. 27. 2019.

No cast details have been announced but the musical will be adapted by executive producer Marc Platt (“La La Land,” “Wicked”) and the estate of “Rent” creator Jonathan Larson.

Set during the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the late ’80s/early ’90s in New York City’s East Village, the rock musical is known for its raunchy adult content.

CEO of Fox Television Group Dana Walde told Broadway World that the play won’t be completely censored for TV but will still follow some guidelines.

“I know there is a version of this show that will pay tribute to Jonathan Larson, will be true to the themes of the show and we’ve certainly covered similar themes in shows that we’ve presented over the years and we’re not going to shy away from it,” Walden says. “But it’s going to be something that is appropriate for our platform.”

watermark
Local
Trans students lead effort to defend Frederick County policy
D.C. coffee shop harassed for blocking Milo Yiannopoulos’ website
LGBT seniors call for greater outreach by city
Gay hookup ad in D.C. Metro station vandalized
Arrest made in Baltimore murder
D.C. Office on Aging ‘excited to work with LGBTQ seniors’
watermark
National
Two U.S. agencies at odds over protecting gays under Title VII
Milo Yiannopoulos’ ‘Free Speech’ rally flops at UC Berkeley
Hurricane Maria devastates Puerto Rico, St. Croix
Michigan sued over anti-LGBT ‘religious freedom’ adoption law
Supreme Court to begin ‘potentially momentous’ term for LGBT rights
National Black Justice, PFLAG name new leaders
Human Rights Day, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
UN human rights office unveils pro-LGBTI business standards
El Salvador activist: Trump immigration policy is ‘dehumanizing’
Gay and Lesbian Victory Institute launches Honduras election campaign
Trinidad and Tobago: A nation in the closet
Transgender woman running for Honduras congress
Australia advocates increasingly concerned over marriage vote opposition
watermark
Opinions
Muriel Bowser wants another term
Impeach the SOB
Philly to New Hope to Rehoboth: the long weekend gay trifecta
A big thank you to Edie Windsor
Hillary: serious, funny, warm and real
Youth, taking flight amid hazards
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
CARTOON: Take a knee
Ricky Martin pleads for Puerto Rico relief on ‘Ellen’
Fox’s ‘Rent’ live musical set for 2019 premiere
Maupin to sign memoirs at D.C. appearance
Report: Justin Timberlake finalizing Super Bowl halftime show
Hugh Hefner championed gay rights pre-Stonewall
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.