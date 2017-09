“Awkward Sex…and the City,” a comedic storytelling event based in New York City, will be at Black Cat (1811 14th St., N.W.) on Friday, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m.

Comedians will recount their most embarrassing sexual encounters, both gay and straight, on stage. Natalie Wall, Anita Flores, Karolena Theresa and Bobby Hakinson will perform. Tickets are $15.

For more information, visit blackcatdc.com.