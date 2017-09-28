Report: Justin Timberlake finalizing Super Bowl halftime show

Justin Timberlake is finalizing a deal to perform at the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show.

Variety reports the Grammy-winning artist is still interested in performing after Jay-Z, who was being considered to join Timberlake, turned down the offer.

Timberlake’s last Super Bowl performance changed the operation of live TV. After Timberlake accidentally exposed Janet Jackson’s breast while performing “Rock Your Body” in 2004, the FCC enforced strict live TV policies.

Not everyone is happy about Timberlake’s possible return to the big game and noted that Jackson’s treatment post-“wardrobe malfunction” was much different.

My only problem w/ Justin Timberlake is how he’s been able to flourish post-Super Bowl drama & how he never really shared the blame w/ Janet — Khalil (@kbyrd2) September 27, 2017

Inviting Justin Timberlake back to the #SuperBowl stage would be an insult to Janet Jackson who got banned after JT exposed her nipple. RT — Benny From The Block (@BlockBenny) September 27, 2017

Justin Timberlake can perform at the Super Bowl but Janet Jackson is still blacklisted. Talk about white privilege….. — Ᏸecca💅🏿 (@MJStarLover) September 27, 2017

Super Bowl LII will take place at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Feb. 3 on NBC.