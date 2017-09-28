September 28, 2017 at 11:22 am EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Report: Justin Timberlake finalizing Super Bowl halftime show

(Photo via Wikimedia Commons.)

Justin Timberlake is finalizing a deal to perform at the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show.

Variety reports the Grammy-winning artist is still interested in performing after Jay-Z, who was being considered to join Timberlake, turned down the offer.

Timberlake’s last Super Bowl performance changed the operation of live TV. After Timberlake accidentally exposed Janet Jackson’s breast while performing “Rock Your Body” in 2004, the FCC enforced strict live TV policies.

Not everyone is happy about Timberlake’s possible return to the big game and noted that Jackson’s treatment post-“wardrobe malfunction” was much different.

Super Bowl LII will take place at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Feb. 3 on NBC.

watermark
Local
Trans students lead effort to defend Frederick County policy
D.C. coffee shop harassed for blocking Milo Yiannopoulos’ website
LGBT seniors call for greater outreach by city
Gay hookup ad in D.C. Metro station vandalized
Arrest made in Baltimore murder
D.C. Office on Aging ‘excited to work with LGBTQ seniors’
watermark
National
Two U.S. agencies at odds over protecting gays under Title VII
Milo Yiannopoulos’ ‘Free Speech’ rally flops at UC Berkeley
Hurricane Maria devastates Puerto Rico, St. Croix
Michigan sued over anti-LGBT ‘religious freedom’ adoption law
Supreme Court to begin ‘potentially momentous’ term for LGBT rights
National Black Justice, PFLAG name new leaders
Human Rights Day, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
UN human rights office unveils pro-LGBTI business standards
El Salvador activist: Trump immigration policy is ‘dehumanizing’
Gay and Lesbian Victory Institute launches Honduras election campaign
Trinidad and Tobago: A nation in the closet
Transgender woman running for Honduras congress
Australia advocates increasingly concerned over marriage vote opposition
watermark
Opinions
Muriel Bowser wants another term
Impeach the SOB
Philly to New Hope to Rehoboth: the long weekend gay trifecta
A big thank you to Edie Windsor
Hillary: serious, funny, warm and real
Youth, taking flight amid hazards
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
CARTOON: Take a knee
Ricky Martin pleads for Puerto Rico relief on ‘Ellen’
Fox’s ‘Rent’ live musical set for 2019 premiere
Maupin to sign memoirs at D.C. appearance
Report: Justin Timberlake finalizing Super Bowl halftime show
Hugh Hefner championed gay rights pre-Stonewall
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.