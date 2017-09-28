Ricky Martin pleads for Puerto Rico relief on ‘Ellen’

Ricky Martin made a surprise appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to plead for relief efforts to aid the devastating Hurricane Maria aftermath in Puerto Rico.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I am from Puerto Rico and right now Puerto Rico is suffering,” Martin, who was born in Puerto Rico, says. “We were destroyed by a hurricane and it’s been very difficult right now. There is no water, there is no electricity, there is no food. There is no medicine. There is no diesel for the generators that will make the hospital work. People are dying. So, as a Puerto Rican, as the American that I am, I’m here to ask for your help.”

The pop star got personal when he revealed he had not spoken to his brother for five days after the hurricane. His father is also sick and cannot be removed from the island because the airport has been destroyed.

Martin encouraged people to donate to Hand in Hand Hurricane Relief fund or to his own fundraising campaign.

At the end, DeGeneres surprises Martin with a $80,000 check from Cheerios and General Mills.

Watch below.