September 28, 2017 at 11:07 am EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Two more Pride events for fall
Youth Pride Day, gay news, Washington Blade

Youth Pride (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Youth Pride Day, previously held in May, has moved to the fall. It will be held at Dupont Circle on Saturday, Oct. 7 from noon-5 p.m.

The event will feature performances, games, speakers, LGBT resources and more. The first Youth Pride Day took place at Dupont Circle Park in 1997. Last year’s event drew in 3,000 attendees. Admission is free. Organizers said the desire for more community feedback necessitated postponing the event. No word on whether it will return to May in 2018 or stay in the fall.

For more details, visit youthpridealliance.org.

And NOVA Pride is Sunday, Oct. 1 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. in Centreville, Va. Details at novapride.org.

