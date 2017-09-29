‘Hocus Pocus’ remake in the works

The Sanderson Sisters will rise once again in a “Hocus Pocus” TV remake but Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy won’t reprise their roles.

Deadline reports that the film will be made for Disney Channel and include a new cast. The original film’s director Kenny Ortega also is not attached to the project.

Scarlett Lacey (“The Royals”) will pen the script and David Kirschner, who produced the 1993 film, will executive produce.

“Hocus Pocus” told the story of three witch sisters who are brought back to life by a virgin lighting a candle.

A remake of the cult Halloween classic hasn’t been exciting news for everyone. Some people took to Twitter to complain that without the original cast, the film won’t be the same.

Disney channel is rebooting Remaking “hocus pocus” good luck finding an actor that can fill the shoes of @BetteMidler #classic #disney — Brad (@BRADKREATIVE) September 28, 2017

Good morning to everyone except the person who decided to remake Hocus Pocus as a Disney Channel movie — Nicole Pomarico (@nicolepomarico) September 28, 2017

Unless Winifred Sanderson is being played by RuPaul, I will not be watching this Hocus Pocus remake. — Theatre Critic Trump (@TrumpMusicals) September 28, 2017

No release date has been announced.