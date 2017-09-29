September 29, 2017 at 1:20 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
‘Hocus Pocus’ remake in the works

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

The Sanderson Sisters will rise once again in a “Hocus Pocus” TV remake but Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy won’t reprise their roles.

Deadline reports that the film will be made for Disney Channel and include a new cast. The original film’s director Kenny Ortega also is not attached to the project.

Scarlett Lacey (“The Royals”) will pen the script and David Kirschner, who produced the 1993 film, will executive produce.

“Hocus Pocus” told the story of three witch sisters who are brought back to life by a virgin lighting a candle.

A remake of the cult Halloween classic hasn’t been exciting news for everyone. Some people took to Twitter to complain that without the original cast, the film won’t be the same.

No release date has been announced.

  • lnm3921

    How about casting Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Kelly Conway and Ann Coulter as the three witches? They wouldn’t need make up and have lots of experience! Miss Milo could be an alternate!

