Lynda Carter slams James Cameron for ‘thuggish’ attacks on ‘Wonder Woman’

Lynda Carter wants James Cameron to stop criticizing “Wonder Woman.”

Cameron has been making the rounds on the interview circuit and dissing the film directed by Patty Jenkins. Carter addressed Cameron’s comments on Facebook calling him a “poor soul” who is taking “thuggish jabs” at Jenkins.

“To James Cameron – STOP dissing WW”, Carter writes. “You poor soul. Perhaps you do not understand the character. I most certainly do. Like all women, we are more than the sum of our parts. Your thuggish jabs at a brilliant director, Patty Jenkins, are ill advised. This movie was spot on. Gal Gadot was great. I know, Mr. Cameron – because I have embodied this character for more than 40 years. So STOP IT.”

The “Avatar” director told The Guardian that he didn’t understand the hype around the 2017 “Wonder Woman” film.

“All of the self-congratulatory back-patting Hollywood’s been doing over ‘Wonder Woman’ has been so misguided,” Cameron says. “She’s an objectified icon, and it’s just male Hollywood doing the same old thing!”

Then he compared Diana to Sarah Connor, a character from his early “Terminator” films.

“I’m not saying I didn’t like the movie but, to me, it’s a step backwards,” Cameron says. “Sarah Connor was not a beauty icon. She was strong, she was troubled, she was a terrible mother, and she earned the respect of the audience through pure grit.”

“Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins addressed Cameron’s comments by saying the male director doesn’t understand women.

“Women can and should be everything, just like male lead characters should be. There is no right and wrong kind of powerful woman,” Jenkins writes.

Cameron continued with his comments in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter saying that Gal Gadot’s portrayal was more sexualized than Carter’s.

“Linda looked great, [but] she just wasn’t treated as a sex object,” Cameron says. “There was nothing sexual about her character. It was about angst, it was about will, it was about determination. She was crazy, she was complicated. She wasn’t there to be liked or ogled, but she was central, and the audience loved her by the end of the film.”

“So as much as I applaud Patty directing the film and Hollywood, uh, ‘letting’ a woman direct a major action franchise, I didn’t think there was anything groundbreaking in ‘Wonder Woman’,” he added.