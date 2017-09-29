Parties, tours, exhibits and more

Ceramic designers and couple James Klein and Davin Reid of KleinReid will visit Room & Board (1840 14th St., N.W.) today (Friday, Sept. 29) from 5-7 p.m. for a “meet-the-artists” event. They’re known for their elaborate vases and pottery that are created with a 28-step process. Details at roomandboard.com.

The Rhode Island Avenue 2017 Fall Fest is Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Rhode Island between 20-24th streets, N.E. The event showcases “one of the hottest real estate markets in D.C.” for a full day of “shopping, food and entertainment for the whole family.” Details at riamainstreet.org.

Hillwood Estate, Museum & Gardens (4155 Linnean Ave., N.W.) has garden tours on various dates through Sunday, Nov. 12 at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Tour guides lead visitors through the grounds and share facts about the estate’s design, history, plans and flowers in 13 acres of formal gardens. Details at hillwoodmuseum.org.

The Bloomingdale Civic Association will host its “Historic Bloomingdale: Victorian Secrets & Modern Truths House Tour and Reception” on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. (rain date is Sunday, Oct. 29). Six houses will be on the self-guided tour. Tour registration will take place at Tyber Creek Wine Bar & Kitchen (First and Rhode Island Ave., N.W.) starting at 10:30 a.m. A reception will be held from 4-7 p.m. at Old Engine 12 restaurant (1626 N. Capitol St., N.W.). Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 day of. Details at bloomingdalecivicassociation.o rg.

The Washington chapter of Ikebana International (ikebana is the art of Japanese flower arranging) is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a grand exhibition Oct. 6-9 at the U.S. National Arboretum (3501 New York Ave., N.E.) with about 80 ikebana arrangements on display. Demonstrations from master teachers will also be held on Oct. 8-9 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. each day. Both are free and open to the public. Details at bonsai-nbf.org.

Big Gay Flea: a Queer Market will be held Sunday, Oct. 1 at Town (2009 8th St., N.W.) from noon-5 p.m. with 30 indoor vendor spaces available. Exhibitors will be local gay businesses and artisans, drag queens selling wares and collectors. Vendors will be outside; indoor area will have games, bar service, drag performances, DJs and more. Outdoor market is all ages and free. Indoor is 21-and-up with ID. Details at towndc.com or search for the event on Facebook.

The 10th annual D.C. Design House (9004 Congressional Court, Potomac, Md.) will be held from Sept. 30-Oct. 29 with 23 designed spaces, four boutiques, a celebration event on Sept. 28 and events throughout the month in the home’s ballroom. On Thursday, Oct. 5 at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., former chief White House florist Laura Dowling will present her book “A White House Christmas.” She’ll sign copies; admission tickets to this event include a guided tour of the Design House. Look for the event on eventbrite.com for details.

The National Cathedral (3101 Wisconsin Ave., N.W.) has its fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Details at cathedral.org.

Live music takes over Adams Morgan on Saturday, Oct. 7 for the Adams Morgan PorchFest from 2-6 p.m. on various porches, patios and stoops in the neighborhood featuring 30 bands. Maps available at the event at the corner of 18th and Columbia Rd., N.W. Search for the event on Facebook for details.

The 10th annual Oktoberfest is Oct. 19-22 at the Doener Bistro (202 Harrison St., S.E.) in Leesburg, Va., and offers “merrymaking at its best” with “boot drinking, chicken dancing and Lederhosen-wearing, like-minded friends” celebrating Bavarian style. Another will be held in Frederick, Md., Oct. 6-8. Full details at doener-usa.com.

Merrifield Garden Center, with locations in Merrifield, Fairfax and Gainesville (all Virginia) has gardening seminars scheduled throughout fall, a Halloween scavenger hunt and doggie Halloween costume contest on Oct. 28 (Gainesville location), ladies’ night out on Nov. 16, holiday workshops for Thanksgiving and Christmas and more. Full details and locations at merrifieldgardencenter.com.

The D.C. Big Flea Market will be held Nov. 4-5 at the Dulles Expo Center (4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, Va.) in the South Hall. Period and country furniture and collectibles of all eras including glassware, jewelry, silver, porcelain and more. Admission is $10. Details at thebigfleamarket.com or dullesexpo.com.

The Germantown Family Fall Festival will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. near Safeway (19718 Germantown Rd.). The shops at Town Center will host their fourth annual event with face painting, snacks, a football-watching party and more. It’s free. The event has a Facebook page for details.